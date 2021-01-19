Gun Crime Out Of Control – Only ACT Making Sense

“Another week and New Zealand’s months-long spate of gun crime continues,” says ACT Firearms Reform spokesperson Nicole McKee.

“Much of this violent activity is gang-related, using illegal firearms.

“The Government simply doesn’t have a plan to address it – only ACT does.

“Last week it was arming Police in Canterbury because of expected gang retribution.

“Today we’ve got drive-by shootings in Auckland and properties being sprayed with shotgun pellets in Wellington, but still the Government is completely silent on this long-term pattern.

“ACT called a week ago for serious consideration to be given to amending the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act 2009 so that if Police find illegal firearms at an unlawful, gang-run operation their assets can be seized.

“Innocent bystanders will be killed soon. It’s only a matter of time.

“We need to make criminals aware that if they continue to behave this way the penalties will destroy their way of life.

“The Police need to be able to go in and disrupt this insidious industry, including stripping known members on the National Gang List of their firearms licenses, which is completely unacceptable.

“The Government is still on holiday, but the gangs have never been busier.

“I once again call on the Government to pick up ACT’s constructive policies to tackling some of New Zealand’s longest term and most difficult problems.

