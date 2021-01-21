Time For The Government To Adopt JobStart

With 212,468 people on a jobseeker benefit, it’s time for the Government to take urgent action and adopt National’s JobStart policy, National’s Social Development spokesperson Louise Upston says.

The latest figures released by the Ministry of Social Development show the number of people on the Jobseeker benefit has increased by 91,742 since Labour took office.

“These figures represent families struggling to get ahead, people who want to work but are unable to. The focus needs to be on growing the economy, creating jobs and getting Kiwis back to work,” Ms Upston says.

“This is why National’s JobStart initiative is important. It would see a $10,000 payment to businesses that hire more staff, giving businesses the confidence to grow and invest.

“Today I have written to Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni to offer a briefing on JobStart, which could be implemented immediately to get people into work.

“Action is needed now. The longer someone is on a benefit, the greater the risk they will be locked out of the job market long-term.

“Even during better economic times the Government struggled to get people off a benefit and into work. New Zealanders want to know the Government has a plan, but we’re yet to see one.

“National wants to get people back into the driver’s seat of their lives. We have a plan and we’re willing to work with the Government to get it implemented.”

