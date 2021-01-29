Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

New Research Into Domestic Kiwi Tourists

Friday, 29 January 2021, 10:43 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Stuart Nash

Minister of Tourism

New research into what Kiwis want from tourism and domestic holidays has been released to help the industry adjust to the impact of COVID19 on borders and international travel.

Tourism Minister Stuart Nash says research commissioned by Crown entity Tourism New Zealand will help the industry better understand how to focus on domestic tourists until it is safe to open our borders again.

“The research found Kiwis are looking much more closely at their own backyard and at regions and attractions they may have taken for granted in the past,” Mr Nash said.

“Domestic tourists have different expectations from international travellers, although there is much common ground. Like international tourists, domestic travellers are attracted by our special qualities, like landscapes and friendly people, and our safe reputation.

“However domestic tourists are put off by activities that are too expensive, and the experience is spoiled if it feels too ‘touristy’. Kiwis are more inclined to seek out local history and culture, hidden gems that are not well known, and personal connections.

“Domestic travellers want more unique experiences. The research shows an ideal regional holiday involves a personalised itinerary. It combines activities like walking, cycling, and food and beverage experiences; with events like a cultural performance, festival, or sports.

“There is also work to be done to champion the unique tourism experiences of local destinations. For example, researchers suggest an area like Rotorua, with its health spas, could be a ‘fly and flop’ destination to rival holidays that Kiwis used to take in Bali or Fiji.

“Significantly, the research confirms Kiwis thought tourism was under pressure even before COVID closed our borders. They saw regions struggling with the sheer number of visitors, and problems with freedom camping and littering. The research suggests pressure on infrastructure and the environment had created a tipping point for tourism.

“Tourism operators also suggested some in the industry had focused too much on profits and neglected the quality of the experience and tourism’s impact on small communities. Others had undervalued the role of Māori culture and needed to better connect with it.

“The research analyses the tourism stories from each region and will be a valuable guide for tourism operators to rethink the way their wider region works together to attract domestic tourists.

“Work to support and rebuild the tourism and hospitality sectors remains ongoing.

The Government is investing heavily in both increased promotion of domestic tourism, and direct support to tourism businesses to help drive the economic recovery, Mr Nash said.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The GameStop Saga, And Fox’s Bad News

For over a decade, the stock market in the US (and everywhere else) has been utterly detached from the lives and the wellbeing of ordinary people. During 2020 for instance, as the Covid economic recession raged and jobs were lost a rates unseen since the Great Depression, the Wall Street speculators treated it as just another day at the races. While Middle America burned, the tycoon sector partied on regardless... More>>



 
 

New Zealand Government: Moves On Climate Promises

The Government is delivering on its first tranche of election promises to take action on climate change with a raft of measures that will help meet New Zealand’s 2050 carbon neutral target, create new jobs and boost innovation. More>>

ALSO:

National: Leader Of The Opposition’s State Of The Nation Speech

Kia ora and thank you for that welcome. It is a pleasure to be here. Thank you to the Rotary Club of Auckland and the EMA for hosting me at this first event in your centenary year. National and Rotary share many common principles, including community ... More>>

ALSO:

Ministry Of Health: Probable Case Of COVID-19 In A Returnee

The Ministry of Health is investigating a positive test result in a person who recently travelled from overseas and completed their stay in managed isolation in a facility in Auckland. In the case we are investigating and reporting today, the person had ... More>>


ALSO:


Oranga Tamariki: Chief Executive Grainne Moss Steps Down

Controversial Oranga Tamariki chief executive Grainne Moss has decided to step down. More>>

ALSO:


Government: New Zealand And China Sign FTA Upgrade

Trade Ministers for New Zealand and China today signed an upgrade to the free trade agreement between the two countries. “This modernises our free trade agreement and ensures it will remain fit for purpose for another decade,” Minister for Trade ... More>>

Oxfam NZ: Wealth Of New Zealand’s Richest Person’s Soars By $3.4bn Since Beginning Of Pandemic

New Zealand’s richest citizen, Graeme Hart, has seen his fortune increase by NZ$3,494,333,333 since March 2020 – a sum equivalent to over half a million New Zealanders receiving a cheque for NZ$6,849 each, reveals a new analysis from Oxfam today. The New Zealand ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Public Housing Plan Announced

RT HON JACINDA ARDERN HON DR MEGAN WOODS The Government has released its Public Housing Plan 2021-2024 which outlines the intention of where 8,000 additional public and transitional housing places announced in Budget 2020, will go. “The Government ... More>>

Government: Pre-Departure Testing Extended To All Passengers To New Zealand

To further protect New Zealand from COVID-19, the Government is extending pre-departure testing to all passengers to New Zealand except from Australia, Antarctica and most Pacific Islands, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 