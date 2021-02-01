A Win For Māori Wards Across Aotearoa New Zealand

The Green Party welcomes the Government’s position to support the representation of Māori in councils.

“We will support any kaupapa that brings Māori to a decision making table”, says Green Party Māori Development spokesperson Dr Elizabeth Kerekere.

“In the Tairāwhiti the Gisborne District Council recently passed a resolution to form Māori wards, acknowledging that nearly 52% of the population in Tairāwhiti identify as being Māori.

“It is important for Māori in our rural communities to be a part of kōrero regarding anything to do with our whenua. This is a good step to ensure they are part of the conversation.

Green Party spokesperson for Local Government Julie Anne Genter supports the Government’s decision to support councils to increase Māori representation.

“We are excited for the government to introduce legislation to put in place transitional measures that uphold local government’s decision to create Māori wards or constituencies, and we will support this amendment”.

