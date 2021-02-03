Proposed History Curriculum Lacks Balance

The proposed new history curriculum for schools is lacking in balance and needs revision, National’s Education spokesperson Paul Goldsmith said today.

“The themes are mainly about identity and identity politics. That’s part of our story – but there are other elements to New Zealand’s history.

How did we make a living as a country and grow to attain one of the highest living standards in the world?

“Those basic questions don’t feature prominently. They deserve much more than a passing reference.

“New Zealand is also one the oldest democracies in the world, with strong traditions of freedom and the rule of law – which is rare in this world. How did those institutions develop? Again, this is not a central theme.

“History is always contested. I encourage all New Zealanders to look at the proposals and submit on them.”

