Prioritising Te Ao Māori A Priority This Term: Greens

The Green Party Māori MPs today announced a big focus on Māori priorities this term, with a commitment to working with tangata whenua to honour Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

This term, Green Māori MPs, will prioritise:

Iwi-led response to homelessness and family and sexual violence Ensuring iwi, whānau and hapū have a say in decisions that affect them Protecting the rights of takatāpui; in particular trans, intersex, and non-binary people Kaitiakitanga of whenua, awa and moana Ensuring a Government response to the Matike Mai Report Creating an independent Māori health authority.

“We are ready to do the mahi and with two more Green Māori MPs on board, we will ensure there is an iwi-led response to the big issues that disproportionately affect Māori in Aotearoa”, says Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson.

“We will be pushing for a continuous response to the Matike Mai report, which is the independent Working Group on Constitutional Transformation. A report which was developed as a model for an inclusive Constitution for Aotearoa based on tikanga and kawa, he whakaputanga o te Rangatiratanga o Niu Tireni of 1895.”

Green MP Dr Elizabeth Kerekere will push for more equality within communities, specifically in Te Ao Māori.

“We want to protect the rights of takatāpui in particular Trans, intersex and non-binary people.

As the spokesperson for health Dr Kerekere will push for the creation of an independent Māori health authority. Funded by government to support specific Māori health services, including Whānau Ora programmes and marae-based service delivery.

Greens spokesperson for education – Teanau Tuiono MP – will push on our priority to acknowledge Māori as Kaitiaki of our whenua, awa, and moana through mātauranga.

“This means we must ensure iwi, whānau and hapū have a say in decisions that affect them, by bettering relationships with Māori”.

