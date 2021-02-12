Journalists Must Be Free To Bite The Hand That Feeds
Friday, 12 February 2021, 2:23 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“The Government must ensure that journalists can remain
independent of the state despite the $55 million of taxpayer
money it’s just given to media companies,” says ACT
Leader David Seymour.
“Journalists must be more than
free to bite the hand that feeds them – as the Fourth
Estate in our democracy they’re obliged to.
“The
best journalism exposes information that powerful
institutions like governments don’t want in the public
domain.
“It would be completely intolerable for
media organisations to feel under pressure from a Government
because it had provided financial assistance to
journalists.
“A robust and independent Fourth Estate
is essential to the functioning of our
democracy.
“Broadcasting and Media Minister Kris
Faafoi must guarantee that journalists will not face
reprisals for holding the Government
accountable.”
© Scoop Media
