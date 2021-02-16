Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Household Incomes Rise But More Work Needed

Tuesday, 16 February 2021, 11:22 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Grant Robertson

Minister of Finance

Hon Carmel Sepuloni

Minister for Social Development and Employment

Figures released today by Stats NZ show there was strong growth in median household incomes in 2020, before surveying was halted due to COVID-19.

Stats NZ found the median annual household income rose 6.9 percent to $75,024 in the year to June 2020 compared with a year earlier. The survey used to generate these statistics finished in late March 2020 because of the pandemic.

“Increases from wages and salaries (up 4.4 percent) and other government benefits (up 6.3 percent) contributed to the overall increase in incomes,” Grant Robertson said.

“Since coming to power this Government has focused on raising incomes, particularly for those on low to middle incomes, through a strong economy, the Families Package, increases in the minimum wage and supporting more people into work.

“Our plan is to keep New Zealand safe from COVID-19, accelerate the recovery and rebuild, and address key issues like climate change, housing affordability and child poverty. Today’s figures show a significant reduction in material hardship, however they also show that more work is required on housing and inequality,” Grant Robertson said.

Today’s report also showed that average annual housing costs increased 3.8 percent to $17,980 over the same period.

“Our priorities remain on lifting households on low to middle incomes,” Carmel Sepuloni said.

“While the statistics released today are encouraging, we know we have more work to do.

“We have taken steps to support people into employment as well as upskill and train. Initiatives such as Mana in Mahi, He Poutama Rangatahi and the Apprenticeship Boost Initiative are helping move people into employment and off income support.

“We have also worked to provide New Zealand’s most vulnerable with additional support, including raising main benefit levels by $25 per week, indexing main benefits to growth in the average wage, raising the minimum wage, expanding the Flexi-wage scheme to create more jobs, and today we announced the largest increase in benefit abatement levels in over two decades.

“We are progressing the recommendations of the Welfare Expert Advisory Group as well as our manifesto commitments, and remain committed to ensuring all New Zealanders in need are able to have an adequate income, are treated with respect and dignity and are able to participate meaningfully in their communities,” Carmel Sepuloni said.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Latest Lockdown, And On Air NZ’s Saudi Military Sales

A three day Covid lockdown feels like the pandemic equivalent of T20 cricket. Just as T20 isn’t really cricket, this three day breathing space isn’t a realistic timeframe for detecting and isolating the potential spreaders of a disease that has had ample opportunity to travel across and beyond Auckland. We’re really waiting to see if we’re going to be lucky again, this time. Or not... More>>

 

New WTO Director General: New Zealand Welcomes Appointment

Hon Damien O’Connor Minister for Trade and Export Growth Trade and Export Growth Minister Damien O’Connor congratulated Nigeria’s Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her ground-breaking selection as the next Director General of the World Trade Organization ... More>>


Government: Backing Sustainable Public Interest Journalism

The Minister for Broadcasting and Media has launched a fund to support public interest journalism to ensure communities across the country are kept informed on issues that affect them and their communities. More>>

Government: 40,000 New Zealanders To Be Supported Back Into Work Through Flexi-Wage Expansion

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Social Development and Employment Carmel Sepuloni have today announced a significant expansion to the Government’s Flexi-wage initiative, which will see up to 40,000 New Zealanders supported into ... More>>

ALSO:

Dunne Speaks: Waititi The Winner

Maori Party Co-leader Rawiri Waititi is emerging as one of the stars of the 53rd Parliament. This is not yet because of the profundity of his comments – that may be still to come – but because of the style he has brought to his role. Already, ... More>>

Government: RMA To Be Repealed And Replaced

The Government is delivering on its promise to reform the Resource Management system based on the comprehensive review carried out last year. More>>

ALSO:

Social: Government Delivers On Promise To Working Low-Income Families

From 1 April 2021, people getting a benefit will be able to earn more through work before their benefit payments are affected, Social Development and Employment Minister Carmel Sepuloni has announced. “Overall, around 82,900 low-income people and families ... More>>

Government: New Zealand’s First COVID-19 Vaccine To Arrive Earlier Than Expected

New Zealand’s first batch of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is set to arrive in New Zealand next week subject to transportation plans and quality temperature control, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. “We have been working behind ... More>>

ALSO:

Provincial Development Unit: Billion Dollar Milestone For Regional Economies

A significant milestone in support to the regions has been passed with more than one billion dollars pumped into economic development projects to back local jobs and businesses. More>>

Mosque Attack, Two Years On: Unity The Focus Of National Remembrance Service

Two years on from the Christchurch mosques’ attacks, people will come together at a National Remembrance Service to remember and honour those who died and build on the spirit of unity that came out of the tragedy. Fifty-one people died as a result ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 