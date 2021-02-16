Have Your Say On Changes To The Films, Videos, And Publications Classification System

The Chairperson of the Governance and Administration Committee has called for submissions on the Films, Videos, and Publications Classification (Urgent Interim Classification of Publications and Prevention of Online Harm) Amendment Bill.

The bill proposes to update the Films, Videos, and Publications Classification Act 1993 to allow for urgent prevention and mitigation of harm caused by objectionable publications.

The bill would:

· make livestreaming of objectionable content a criminal offence

· enable the Chief Censor to issue interim classification assessments of publications

· allow the issuing of take-down notices for objectionable online content

· subject online content hosts to a penalty if they do not comply with a take-down notice

· facilitate the set up of future mechanisms for blocking or filtering objectionable online content.

Tell the Governance and Administration Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by midnight on 1 April 2021.

For more details about the bill:

· Read the full content of the bill

· Get more details about the bill

· What’s been said in Parliament about the bill?

· Follow the committee’s Facebook page for updates



