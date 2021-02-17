Government Must Release Pullman Hotel Reports
Wednesday, 17 February 2021, 10:36 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
With the Pullman Hotel receiving MIQ returnees again,
it’s important the Government immediately releases the
reports into how Covid-19 was caught by three people in the
facility, National’s Covid-19 Response spokesperson Chris
Bishop says.
“The Government has indicated it will
release the Pullman Hotel reports in due course. But this
brings to mind its handling of the Simpson-Roche report,
which it received in September then sat on for two months
and finally released under the cover of
Christmas.
“Hardly an open and transparent way to
handle improving our border security.
“New
Zealanders and MIQ returnees need to know, in detail, what
happened at the Pullman, how Covid-19 was able to spread and
what specific steps have been taken to fix these
issues.
“It is in the public interest for these
reports to be released. It’s likely the findings will have
implications for other MIQ facilities and Kiwis need to have
confidence that the Government is doing all it can to make
sure this doesn’t happen again.
“As public health
experts noted this morning, it is critical to have
independent scrutiny over the report and this can only
happen in the public domain.
“New Zealanders rightly
expect transparency about what is being done to minimise the
risk of future economically-damaging
lockdowns.”
