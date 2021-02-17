Government Failing To Deliver For Vulnerable Kiwis

Life for New Zealanders most in need hasn’t improved under Labour, and progress made under the last National Government has been eroded in many instances, National’s Social Development spokesperson Louise Upston says.

“While Covid-19 has had an impact, today’s Salvation Army State of the Nation report shows Labour was failing to deliver even before the pandemic hit,” Ms Upston says.

“Once again the rhetoric is not matching the reality. This Government is failing children and vulnerable New Zealanders.

The report shows material hardship is not reducing, despite the Prime Minister’s pledge to tackle child poverty. The number of children in benefit-dependent households, the public housing waiting list and the number of hardship grants handed out have all starkly increased under Labour’s watch from well before Covid-19, Ms Upston says.

“The pandemic cannot be used as an excuse for failing to deliver for those most in need.

“The best way out of poverty and dependence is through employment. We need urgent action from the Government to get Kiwis into jobs so they have the opportunity to get ahead.

“National’s JobStart policy of providing an incentive of up to $10,000 for businesses to hire additional staff is a practical solution that will help get New Zealanders into jobs immediately.

“This Government talks a lot about supporting our most vulnerable and improving wellbeing, but it is results that matter. New Zealanders in need aren’t seeing any progress.”

