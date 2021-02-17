Government Failing To Deliver For Vulnerable Kiwis
Wednesday, 17 February 2021, 11:34 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
Life for New Zealanders most in need hasn’t improved
under Labour, and progress made under the last National
Government has been eroded in many instances, National’s
Social Development spokesperson Louise Upston
says.
“While Covid-19 has had an impact, today’s
Salvation Army State of the Nation report shows Labour was
failing to deliver even before the pandemic hit,” Ms
Upston says.
“Once again the rhetoric is not
matching the reality. This Government is failing children
and vulnerable New Zealanders.
The report shows
material hardship is not reducing, despite the Prime
Minister’s pledge to tackle child poverty. The number of
children in benefit-dependent households, the public housing
waiting list and the number of hardship grants handed out
have all starkly increased under Labour’s watch from well
before Covid-19, Ms Upston says.
“The pandemic
cannot be used as an excuse for failing to deliver for those
most in need.
“The best way out of poverty and
dependence is through employment. We need urgent action from
the Government to get Kiwis into jobs so they have the
opportunity to get ahead.
“National’s JobStart
policy of providing an incentive of up to $10,000 for
businesses to hire additional staff is a practical solution
that will help get New Zealanders into jobs
immediately.
“This Government talks a lot about
supporting our most vulnerable and improving wellbeing, but
it is results that matter. New Zealanders in need aren’t
seeing any
progress.”
