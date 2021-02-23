Applications Open For Resurgence Support Payment

Hon Grant Robertson

Minister of Finance

The new COVID-19 Resurgence Support Payment is now open for applications following the increased alert levels in Auckland in the past week.

“This payment is available to all businesses in New Zealand that meet the eligibility criteria, not just those in Auckland,” Grant Robertson said.

“We made the decision to offer the payment more broadly in recognition of the fact that businesses around the country may have their revenue affected by Auckland being in higher alerts levels for longer.”

In order to qualify for the payment businesses must show a 30 percent drop in revenue over a seven day period compared with a typical similar revenue period in the six weeks prior to the Alert Level rise.

Or if it is a seasonal business applying they must show a 30 percent revenue drop compared with a similar week the previous year.

The payment includes a core per business rate of $1500 plus $400 per employee up to a total of 50 FTEs. That is a maximum payment of $21,500.

Businesses can apply for the payment by logging into their MyIR account. Further information can be found on the Inland Revenue website.

Other support available includes the Leave Support Scheme which helps businesses to help pay workers told to self-isolate because of COVID-19 and the Short-Term Absence Payment which covers eligible workers needing to stay at home while awaiting a COVID-19 test result.

