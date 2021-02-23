Parliament: Oral Questions - 23 February 2021
Questions to Ministers
- BARBARA EDMONDS to the Minister of Finance: What recent reports has he seen on the international view of the New Zealand economy?
- Hon JAMES SHAW to the Minister for Social Development and Employment: Does she agree with the seven out of 10 New Zealanders who believe the Government should increase income support for those on low wages or not in paid work; if so, what actions will she take this year to increase income support?
- Dr TRACEY McLELLAN to the Associate Minister of Finance: What support does the Government continue to have in place to help people resolve outstanding earthquake-related insurance issues in Canterbury?
- Dr SHANE RETI to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all of her Government’s policies and actions?
- TANGI UTIKERE to the Minister for the Public Service: What reports has he seen on trust and confidence in the Public Service?
- ANDREW BAYLY to the Minister of Finance: Did he set out a clear expectation to the Reserve Bank Governor that the Funding for Lending Programme should be designed to target the productive sectors of the economy rather than further boosting lending for housing; if not, why not?
- GLEN BENNETT to the Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage: What recent announcements has she made about supporting creatives whose jobs have been impacted by COVID-19?
- Hon LOUISE UPSTON to the Minister for Social Development and Employment: Does she agree with the 2021 Salvation Army State of the Nation Report that shows unemployment and hardship assistance have both increased compared to September 2017?
- DAVID SEYMOUR to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s policies and actions?
- Dr LIZ CRAIG to the Minister of Health: What recent announcements has he made on wellbeing supports for young people?
- DEBBIE NGAREWA-PACKER to the Minister of Corrections: Does he have confidence in the Department of Corrections?
- Hon DAVID BENNETT to the Minister of Agriculture: Does he stand by his statement this morning regarding labour shortages in the horticulture sector, “maybe just say free accommodation and see what turns up”; if so, what advice, if any, has he received to address a reported 13,500 person reduction in the horticultural workforce?