Who’s Checking The Checkers?
Tuesday, 23 February 2021, 4:40 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“News that flood
protection work undertaken by the Otago Regional Council may
be responsible for killing hundreds of native fish begs
the question whether those responsible for enforcing
resource management standards on others will be held to
account themselves,” asks ACT Environment spokesperson
Simon Court.
“Here we have a council whose efforts
to mitigate the potential for pollutants leaching from a
council landfill have somehow killed a whole lot of precious
fish.
“Regional councils are meant to be the
environmental watchdog, not the offender.
“Despite
the Government’s efforts on water reforms and the National
Policy Statement for Freshwater Management 2020 there is
nothing serious being done to hold councils to account for
their own mismanagement.
“ACT says councils should
be held to the same standards they are tasked with enforcing
of farmers and other businesses.
“Will Otago
Regional Council take action against itself if its
investigation into itself finds it’s directly responsible
for this environmental disaster?
“I think we all
know the answer to
that.”
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On Australia’s Attempt To Demonise Facebook
It is a free country. Feel free to treat the battle between Australia and Facebook as a case of Facebook using its immense power to bully a sovereign nation, and as prime evidence for why Mark Zuckerberg needs to be taken down a peg. That’s certainly been the dominant theme of the media coverage to date. Feel free to sign on. Yet the basic credibility problem I have with this scenario is that it paints Rupert Murdoch and his cronies in the Morrison government as being the puny, innocent victims of Facebook. Believe me, this story isn’t a case of the Big Tech behemoth picking on the little guy... More>>