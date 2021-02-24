Parliament

Reserve Bank Bets Against The Economy

Wednesday, 24 February 2021, 2:59 pm
“Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr clearly doesn’t share this Government’s confidence in the economy,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“By announcing today that he will maintain the current stimulatory level of monetary settings the Governor is signalling there is not enough underlying strength in the economy to ease off printing money.

“He’s going to keep his pedal to the metal, despite admitting the impact this is having on inflated house prices, leading to increased inequality.

“The Monetary Policy Statement was also an indictment on the Government’s response to COVID-19, noting that economic uncertainty would be ‘determined in large part by any future health-related social restrictions,’ read lockdowns.

“If the Government had adopted a culture of continuous improvement at the border, in managed isolation and through better use of technology responding to the virus this economic uncertainty wouldn’t be such a factor.

“In fact, if the Government listened to ACT a bit more and adopted its proven policies, the Reserve Bank wouldn’t feel it necessary to print money at such a rate, which is increasing New Zealand’s debt position by the day.”

Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Fudging On Child Poverty, And America’s Diplomatic Dance With Iran

If you want a good insight into what the limits of tiny, barely discernible steps to reduce poverty actually look like, delve into the latest Statistics Department figures on poverty in New Zealand Most of the nine measures utilised reveal little or no progress in combatting poverty over the 21 months to March 2020... More>>


 


RNZ: Alert Levels Remain

There are no new community cases of Covid-19 today, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.
Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says at least half of the Papatoetoe High School community have been tested and the results that have come through so far have all been negative... More>>

Stats NZ: Latest Release Of Child Poverty Statistics

All measures of child poverty were trending downwards, prior to the COVID-19 lockdown, across the two years since year ended June 2018, Stats NZ said today. The COVID-19 lockdown in late March 2020 affected Stats NZ’s ability to collect data from households ... More>>

10 Years Later: First-Hand Accounts Of The Christchurch 2011 Earthquake: 'I Just Felt I'm Gonna Die'

Those who were in Christchurch on 22 February 2011 all have a story to tell. Their accounts are all fragments of the same story - the story of a broken city. More>>

NZ Initiative: New Report Highlights How Our Housing Crisis Could Worsen If We Don’t Act Now

If New Zealand politicians thought the housing crisis in 2020 was bad, the worst is yet to come, warns a new report by The New Zealand Initiative. In The Need to Build: The demographic drivers of housing demand , Research Assistant Leonard Hong ... More>>

Parliament: Kiwi MPs Among The “Most Educated In The World”

New analysis of MP qualifications reveals New Zealand’s Parliament is one of the most educated and highest qualified in the world, and significantly more educated than Australia’s. The research, by Mark Blackham of BlacklandPR and Geoffrey Miller ... More>>

The Dig: An Illogical Ideological Struggle

Dig beneath all the trade wars and the arguments to the effect that the USA should not permit China to achieve economic and technological superiority, or even parity, and you find the real reason behind the conflict... More>>

Travel: Government Eases Visa Restrictions For Visitors In New Zealand

Visitor visa holders will be able to stay in New Zealand a little longer as the Government eases restrictions for those still here, the Minister of Immigration has announced. More>>

