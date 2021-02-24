Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Govt Out Of Its Depth On Law And Order

Wednesday, 24 February 2021, 3:23 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“Labour is out of its depth when it comes to law and order, with the Prime Minister and the Police Minister not across the details of Police’s plan to target organised crime,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“The Government has taken its eye off the ball. Rather than protecting New Zealanders from exploding gang violence, it’s focused on issues like hate speech, conversion therapy, and Māori wards.

“I asked the Prime Minister about Operation Tauwhiro in Parliament yesterday. Jacinda Ardern never misses an opportunity to market her Government, but it took her until today to reveal that the operation would have an increased emphasis on search and surveillance. It’s clear the PM had no idea when asked yesterday.

ACT’s Firearms Law Reform spokesperson Nicole McKee also questioned Police Minister Poto Williams in the House.

“The Police Minister gave several bumbling answers but was unable to reveal when she was first told of Operation Tauwhiro, how many police officers would be involved, or what the operation would achieve.

“Today’s performance paints of picture of a government that has taken its eye off law and order.

“New figures show that the gangs are recruiting 10 times faster than Police. Since October 2017, the number of gang members on the National Gang List has increased by 2,264, but there are just 239 new Police officers investigating organised crime.

“The Government should pick up ACT’s proposal to amend the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act so that if Police find illegal firearms at an unlawful, gang-run operation their assets can be seized.

“ACT’s proposal would hit gangs where it hurts. Labour is out of its depth when it comes to law and order and I urge them to take our plan seriously.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Fudging On Child Poverty, And America’s Diplomatic Dance With Iran

If you want a good insight into what the limits of tiny, barely discernible steps to reduce poverty actually look like, delve into the latest Statistics Department figures on poverty in New Zealand Most of the nine measures utilised reveal little or no progress in combatting poverty over the 21 months to March 2020... More>>


 


RNZ: Alert Levels Remain

There are no new community cases of Covid-19 today, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.
Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says at least half of the Papatoetoe High School community have been tested and the results that have come through so far have all been negative... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Latest Release Of Child Poverty Statistics

All measures of child poverty were trending downwards, prior to the COVID-19 lockdown, across the two years since year ended June 2018, Stats NZ said today. The COVID-19 lockdown in late March 2020 affected Stats NZ’s ability to collect data from households ... More>>

ALSO:

10 Years Later: First-Hand Accounts Of The Christchurch 2011 Earthquake: 'I Just Felt I'm Gonna Die'

Those who were in Christchurch on 22 February 2011 all have a story to tell. Their accounts are all fragments of the same story - the story of a broken city. More>>

ALSO:


NZ Initiative: New Report Highlights How Our Housing Crisis Could Worsen If We Don’t Act Now

If New Zealand politicians thought the housing crisis in 2020 was bad, the worst is yet to come, warns a new report by The New Zealand Initiative. In The Need to Build: The demographic drivers of housing demand , Research Assistant Leonard Hong ... More>>

Parliament: Kiwi MPs Among The “Most Educated In The World”

New analysis of MP qualifications reveals New Zealand’s Parliament is one of the most educated and highest qualified in the world, and significantly more educated than Australia’s. The research, by Mark Blackham of BlacklandPR and Geoffrey Miller ... More>>

The Dig: An Illogical Ideological Struggle

Dig beneath all the trade wars and the arguments to the effect that the USA should not permit China to achieve economic and technological superiority, or even parity, and you find the real reason behind the conflict... More>>

Travel: Government Eases Visa Restrictions For Visitors In New Zealand

Visitor visa holders will be able to stay in New Zealand a little longer as the Government eases restrictions for those still here, the Minister of Immigration has announced. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 