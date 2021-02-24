Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Shameless Housing Hoax Laid Bare

Wednesday, 24 February 2021, 3:43 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“For a while it’s been clear something didn’t add up with the Government’s claims of delivering housing to those who most need it,” says ACT Housing spokesperson Brooke van Velden.

“Where were all these new houses Jacinda Ardern boasted of?

“But that was the clever bit – she never quite said new houses, did she?

“For three and a half years in Parliament the Prime Minister carefully avoided talking about new social houses, instead always the curious phrase ‘public housing places.’

“The numbers were big.

“During the Adjournment Debate in August last year the Prime Minister claimed her Government was ‘on track to meet our goal of 6,400 public housing places.’

“But all the while, as exposed today in an excellent piece of work by Stuff, they’ve been robbing Peter to pay Paul.

“Or, as Community Housing Aotearoa chief executive Scott Figenshow articulately put it, Jacinda Ardern’s Government has effectively been cannibalising the affordable housing market, buying up existing housing stock that would have otherwise been available to first home buyers.

“It turns out they’ve done this by leasing and buying existing houses in the private market or from councils and community houses providers and reclassifying them, ‘in a move called a redirect.’

“This is the most cynical of political moves. Only around half the new ‘public housing places’ delivered so far are new properties, many of them consented before she became Prime Minister.

“Did the Prime Minister think the truth would never come to light?

“Anyway, rather than rake over the coals of this latest piece of egregious spin, how about the Government fast-track real, grassroots change to the things standing in the way of building more real houses?

“As the New Zealand Initiative made clear yesterday, supply is the key and ACT has the prescription for meeting it.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Fudging On Child Poverty, And America’s Diplomatic Dance With Iran

If you want a good insight into what the limits of tiny, barely discernible steps to reduce poverty actually look like, delve into the latest Statistics Department figures on poverty in New Zealand Most of the nine measures utilised reveal little or no progress in combatting poverty over the 21 months to March 2020... More>>


 


RNZ: Alert Levels Remain

There are no new community cases of Covid-19 today, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.
Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says at least half of the Papatoetoe High School community have been tested and the results that have come through so far have all been negative... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Latest Release Of Child Poverty Statistics

All measures of child poverty were trending downwards, prior to the COVID-19 lockdown, across the two years since year ended June 2018, Stats NZ said today. The COVID-19 lockdown in late March 2020 affected Stats NZ’s ability to collect data from households ... More>>

ALSO:

10 Years Later: First-Hand Accounts Of The Christchurch 2011 Earthquake: 'I Just Felt I'm Gonna Die'

Those who were in Christchurch on 22 February 2011 all have a story to tell. Their accounts are all fragments of the same story - the story of a broken city. More>>

ALSO:


NZ Initiative: New Report Highlights How Our Housing Crisis Could Worsen If We Don’t Act Now

If New Zealand politicians thought the housing crisis in 2020 was bad, the worst is yet to come, warns a new report by The New Zealand Initiative. In The Need to Build: The demographic drivers of housing demand , Research Assistant Leonard Hong ... More>>

Parliament: Kiwi MPs Among The “Most Educated In The World”

New analysis of MP qualifications reveals New Zealand’s Parliament is one of the most educated and highest qualified in the world, and significantly more educated than Australia’s. The research, by Mark Blackham of BlacklandPR and Geoffrey Miller ... More>>

The Dig: An Illogical Ideological Struggle

Dig beneath all the trade wars and the arguments to the effect that the USA should not permit China to achieve economic and technological superiority, or even parity, and you find the real reason behind the conflict... More>>

Travel: Government Eases Visa Restrictions For Visitors In New Zealand

Visitor visa holders will be able to stay in New Zealand a little longer as the Government eases restrictions for those still here, the Minister of Immigration has announced. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 