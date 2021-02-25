Parliament

Practical Tools To Get Tamariki Talking

Thursday, 25 February 2021, 11:06 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

A new early learning resource launched today will provide kaiako, parents and whānau with practical tools and advice to better meet the needs of their tamariki in their oral language development.

“A strong base of oral language is vitally important for a child to build the rest of their learning upon. It is the foundation of children's future development, well-being and social outcomes – that’s why we’re focussing on the first few years, when children rapidly develop their language skills,” says Associate Minister of Education, Jan Tinetti.

“A rich oral language environment starts with adults actively engaging in conversations with children. Talking Together, Te Kōrerorero will help parents and whānau to support their child’s learning and development, and promote effective teaching practices and intentional teaching strategies for kaiako.

“Talking Together, Te Kōrerorero complements the distinctive character and values of each early learning service’s community, which will help make learning fun and engaging for all tamariki.”

Talking Together, Te Kōrerorero provides information and practical tools for fostering rich oral language in English, understanding bilingual and multilingual pathways, and supports kaiako to integrate te reo Māori in early learning settings.

The oral language tools can support all the ways tamariki communicate, including through New Zealand sign language, communication assistive technology or augmentative alternative communication.

Talking Together, Te Kōrerorero aligns with the early childhood curriculum, Te Whāriki: He whāriki mātauranga mō ngā mokopuna o Aotearoa and consists of practical tools such as a book, self- assessment tool and intentional teaching practice cards.

It was developed collaboratively by researchers, oral language specialists and kaiako and is designed for use in English-medium early learning services.

“At the point of starting school, children vary markedly in their literacy and language skills - that’s why these resources can also be used by parents and teachers in primary schools to support the oral language development of new entrants.

“A child will struggle to learn to read if they don’t have a strong grasp on their oral language. Talking Together, Te Kōrerorero is one way to equip teachers and parents to develop children’s oral language skills, laying the foundation for learning to come and better educational outcomes in future,” Jan Tinetti said.

