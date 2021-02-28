IRD Must Reopen Over Weekend

The IRD must reopen over this weekend to help those business owners affected by the latest Auckland lockdown, National’s Shadow Treasurer Andrew Bayly says.

“At the moment there is a message on the IRD website that there is a systems upgrade from 5pm Friday, 26 February until Monday 1 March with phone lines unavailable.

“It is essential the IRD opens to help people to calculate and lodge claims for their Resurgence Support Payment.

“The latest lockdown will be a devastating blow for businesses not only in Auckland but across the country.

“During times of financial stress it is vital that people are able to call government officials at IRD to discuss their options.

“IRD needs to sort out their systems immediately so New Zealanders can access the help they need.”

