Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Next Stage Of COVID-19 Support For Business And Workers

Wednesday, 3 March 2021, 10:03 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Grant Robertson

Minister of Finance

Hon Carmel Sepuloni

Minister for Social Development and Employment

The Government has confirmed details of COVID-19 support for business and workers following the increased alert levels due to a resurgence of the virus over the weekend.

Following two new community cases of COVID-19, Auckland moved to Alert Level 3 and the rest of New Zealand moved to Alert Level 2 on Sunday 28 February for seven days.

“Firms throughout New Zealand can still apply for the Resurgence Support Payment from Inland Revenue for the 14 to 21 February period as long as they meet the eligibility criteria. The last day to apply is 22 March,” Grant Robertson said.

“The increase in alert levels on Sunday has activated a new round of support, which now includes a nationwide COVID-19 Wage Subsidy as Auckland will be at alert level 3 for at least a week.”

“Businesses can apply for the Wage Subsidy from the Ministry of Social Development from 1pm Thursday 4 March. Payments will begin from Monday 8 March. The payment is to support employers (or self-employed people) to pay their employees and protect jobs,” Carmel Sepuloni said.

“This payment is available to all businesses in New Zealand that meet the eligibility criteria, not just those in Auckland, to recognise that firms throughout the country may have their revenue affected by Auckland being in higher alerts levels for longer.”

“A further Resurgence Support Payment from Inland Revenue has also been activated with the move to the higher alert levels on Saturday. Applications open on 8 March. Business who meet the criteria are able to apply for both the Resurgence Support Payment and the Wage Subsidy Scheme,” Grant Robertson said.

Businesses can apply for the Resurgence Support Payment by logging into their MyIR account. Further information can be found on the Inland Revenue website.

Note to Editors:

Resurgence Support Payment (paid by Inland Revenue)

In order to qualify for the payment businesses must show a 30 percent drop in revenue over a seven day period at higher alert levels compared with a typical similar revenue period in the six weeks prior to the Alert Level rise.

The six week comparator period will be taken as before 14 February in response to a request by business.

Or if it is a seasonal business applying they must show a 30 percent revenue drop compared with a similar week the previous year.

The payment includes a core per business rate of $1500 plus $400 per employee up to a total of 50 FTEs. That is a maximum payment of $21,500.

Wage Subsidy (paid by the Ministry of Social Development)

In order to qualify employers must show a 40 percent decline in revenue in relation to the typical fortnightly revenue in the six weeks prior to the Alert Level escalation to alert level 3 that occurred on 14 February.

Support will be provided in two-weekly payments and total support will match the duration at Alert Level 3 or 4 rounded to the nearest fortnight.

The payment period will commence from Monday 8 March for employers that apply early, and from the date of application for employers that apply between 8 March and 21 March. Employers will need to meet their obligations under the Declaration during their payment period.

Payment rates of $585.80 per week for each fulltime employee are retained, as is $350 per part-time employee or up to their normal part-time wage.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Who Decides On The Priority List For Vaccines

During the past week, the nation has gone through a range of mixed feelings about south Auckland. Understandably, there’s been a hankering in some quarters to punish a few of the rule breakers who plunged all of Auckland back into lockdown…Yet alongside that impulse there also been compassion for the way that poverty and overcrowding make south Aucklanders extremely vulnerable to the spread of the virus... More>>


 


Government: Next Stage Of COVID-19 Support For Business And Workers

The Government has confirmed details of COVID-19 support for business and workers following the increased alert levels due to a resurgence of the virus over the weekend... More>>

ALSO:




Government: PHARMAC Review Announced

The Government is following through on an election promise to conduct an independent review into PHARMAC, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Health Minister Andrew Little announced today... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Main Benefits To Increase In Line With Wages

All measures of child poverty were trending downwards, prior to the COVID-19 lockdown, across the two years since year ended June 2018, Stats NZ said today. The COVID-19 lockdown in late March 2020 affected Stats NZ’s ability to collect data from households ... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

NZ Initiative: New Report Highlights How Our Housing Crisis Could Worsen If We Don’t Act Now

If New Zealand politicians thought the housing crisis in 2020 was bad, the worst is yet to come, warns a new report by The New Zealand Initiative. In The Need to Build: The demographic drivers of housing demand , Research Assistant Leonard Hong ... More>>

Parliament: Kiwi MPs Among The “Most Educated In The World”

New analysis of MP qualifications reveals New Zealand’s Parliament is one of the most educated and highest qualified in the world, and significantly more educated than Australia’s. The research, by Mark Blackham of BlacklandPR and Geoffrey Miller ... More>>

The Dig: An Illogical Ideological Struggle

Dig beneath all the trade wars and the arguments to the effect that the USA should not permit China to achieve economic and technological superiority, or even parity, and you find the real reason behind the conflict... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 