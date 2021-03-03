Someone Owes Someone An Apology

The KFC worker who was vilified by the Government for not self-isolating deserves an apology from the Prime Minister if the Covid-19 Facebook post contradicting Jacinda Ardern’s claims is accurate, Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins says.

“The Prime Minister pointing the finger of blame at rule breakers was always a convenient way to distract from the confusing advice coming from her Government and the lack of urgency shown by the Health Ministry to follow up on unanswered texts and calls.

“It now appears the Health Ministry, via a Facebook post, has confirmed the KFC worker who was vilified for going to work instead of staying home was told not to self-isolate by health officials.

“The Prime Minister needs to explain whether the Covid-19 Facebook post is accurate. If it is then she should apologise to the KFC employee.

“The communications coming from the Government has left a lot to be desired of late. The invention of new terms on the fly like ‘casual plus’ and ‘close plus’ contacts is confusing too many people.

“The Government needs to get its public messaging right. Communication breakdowns like this can be the difference between Kiwis living Covid-free and a lockdown that costs the New Zealand economy $500 million a week.”

