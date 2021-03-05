Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Contact Tracing Review Must Be Thorough And Published

Friday, 5 March 2021, 10:27 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“Is the latest example of dissonance in the COVID-19 response the disconnect between how Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield describes his team of contact tracers and their actual performance,” asks ACT Leader David Seymour.

“Regardless, the decisions and performance of contact tracing in respect of the South Auckland cluster need to be properly reviewed and the findings publicly released.

“To that end ACT supports the commitment made by Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall on NewstalkZB to carry out that investigation.

“She told Mike Hosking this morning, ‘What you have to do is make sure at the end of an event you get all of the data … my part of this will be to make sure we use the contact tracing system as well as we can, we used it differently this time than we have previously, a lot more focus on casual contacts at various places in the community, and that’s what I want to evaluate.’

“This will be important, because while Dr Bloomfield speaks glowingly of his contact tracers’ skills and endeavours at every opportunity, the evidence of how the South Auckland cluster unfolded doesn’t fit his narrative.

“It doesn’t matter how many times one of the families at the centre of the South Auckland cluster were phoned or texted, it seems that until it was too late they weren’t actually successfully contacted.

“When your multiple calls and texts go unanswered, contact tracing 101 says you go and knock on the door.

“We’re told time and again by the Prime Minister and Dr Bloomfield that the contact tracing teams do knock on doors, but how true is that when in the case of one of the crucial households in this cluster they didn’t.

“Dr Verrall’s review needs to look at these specifics – how many doors actually were knocked on – and publicly report on them.

“If a knock on the door had been done ahead of the decision late last Saturday night to plunge Auckland back into lockdown, it might have been known that case N went for a walk with someone from another infected household.

“At the time the Government leapt to lockdown it wasn’t known how cases M and N became infected, leading to speculation that wider community transmission may have occurred because, as the Prime Minister said, they couldn’t link the cases ‘person to person.’

“But only hours after lockdown began the mystery was solved; the two families knew one another and had mixed.

“Also this week we’ve learned one of the infected families has a lodger who hasn’t been placed in quarantine with the rest of the household, and Auckland Public Health – directly responsible for the region’s contact tracers – knew about it.

“I shudder to think what would have happened if this highly infectious new strain of COVID-19 actually had widely infected Auckland.

“The way the Ministry of Health and its public health counterparts have responded to this mini-cluster it’s possible we’d all need to be locked down for weeks.

“All these elements of the reality of contact tracing, rather than the myth perpetuated from the ‘pulpit of truth,’ need to be documented and released so our response to COVID-19 can improve.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Earthquake Cluster: Tsunami Threat To Land & Marine Areas

This is a Tsunami Warning for New Zealand coastal areas following the magnitude 8.1 earthquake near KERMADEC ISLANDS REGION.
There is a LAND and MARINE TSUNAMI THREAT. An Emergency Mobile Alert will be issued to the areas under land and marine tsunami threat. Listen to local civil defence authorities and follow any instructions regarding evacuation of your area... More>>


 

Joint Press Release: Dirty PR Exposed In Whale Oil Defamation Trial

Three public health advocates are relieved that their long-standing Whale Oil defamation trial against Cameron Slater, Carrick Graham, Katherine Rich and the Food and Grocery Council has finally concluded and they are pleased that the truth has come out... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Next Stage Of COVID-19 Support For Business And Workers

The Government has confirmed details of COVID-19 support for business and workers following the increased alert levels due to a resurgence of the virus over the weekend... More>>

ALSO:




Government: PHARMAC Review Announced

The Government is following through on an election promise to conduct an independent review into PHARMAC, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Health Minister Andrew Little announced today... More>>

ALSO:



Government: Balanced Economic Approach Reflected In Crown Accounts

New Zealand’s economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government’s books, which are in better shape than expected.
The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU)... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

NZ Initiative: New Report Highlights How Our Housing Crisis Could Worsen If We Don’t Act Now

If New Zealand politicians thought the housing crisis in 2020 was bad, the worst is yet to come, warns a new report by The New Zealand Initiative. In The Need to Build: The demographic drivers of housing demand , Research Assistant Leonard Hong ... More>>

Parliament: Kiwi MPs Among The “Most Educated In The World”

New analysis of MP qualifications reveals New Zealand’s Parliament is one of the most educated and highest qualified in the world, and significantly more educated than Australia’s. The research, by Mark Blackham of BlacklandPR and Geoffrey Miller ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 