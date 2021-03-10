Parliament

Debbie Ngarewa-Packer Announces Member’s Bill To Ban Seabed Mining In Aotearoa

Wednesday, 10 March 2021, 9:55 am
Press Release: The Maori Party

Te Pāti Māori Co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer is today announcing that she has entered her first Member’s Bill, the Prohibition on Seabed Mining Legislation Amendment Bill, into the Member’s Ballot.

“I’m proud to be introducing my first legislation on an issue so important for our people and our taiao – banning seabed mining in Aotearoa,” said Te Pāti Māori Co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer.

“Having helped to lead the campaign against seabed mining with my iwi, both in the courts and on the streets, I’ve always said that this would be one of my top priorities as a Member of Parliament.

“Deep sea mining is a risky, new mining practice that threatens endangered whale and dolphin species, kaimoana, local industries and the kaitiaki relationships of mana whenua.

“Mining up to 50 million tonnes of ironsands every year for 35 years would be an absolute environmental disaster. It would destroy entire ecosystems and damage our coastlines for generations to come. At a time when we are facing climate and biodiversity crises, we simply cannot allow this.

“I’m calling on all MPs and parties in Parliament to support my Bill – it has broad support among hapū and iwi, environmental groups and the community.

“There is a growing global movement to end seabed mining - supporting this Bill would be a win-win opportunity for the Government to support our people and protect our moana for future generations,” said Mrs Ngarewa-Packer.

