Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Vaccine Sequencing Framework Terribly Lacking

Wednesday, 10 March 2021, 2:16 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“Today’s vaccine sequencing framework announcement by COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins had this Government’s hallmark shocking lack of detail front and centre,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“The two most frequent responses Chris Hipkins gave to media today were probably ‘that’s a decision that has not been taken yet’ and ‘we haven’t worked through the finer details.’

“Today’s announcement was essentially what the Government said 10 days ago but with the addition of older or unwell people who live within the boundaries of the Counties-Manukau DHB in the second phase.

“That simply isn’t good enough.

“Has this Government heard of Australia and seen how they’re rolling the vaccine out there?

“Did no one in Government do any preparatory work on the Prime Minister’s ‘year of the vaccine’ after making pre-election announcements that we’d be at the front of the queue?

“Where’s the usability for the public from today’s announcement – the likes of Australia’s interactive COVID-19 Vaccination Eligibility Checker, or the option to receive the latest updates about the COVID-19 vaccination rollout straight to your email.

“Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield admitted how the rollout would occur is still very much a work in progress.

“He said officials were still working out ‘the best way to use capacity in the system,’ whether the rollout will be regional or not, and admitting there still isn’t a proper booking system in place.

“If you Google ‘Covid update nz’ today you’re taken to a Ministry of Health web page of static information links that says on the bottom of the page ‘last updated: 19 February 2021.’

“Some of the information at the links has been updated more recently, but it’s generic and of little use to anyone – like most of the information this Government has released about the vaccine rollout.

“This is why one of the immediate recommendations in ACT’s COVID Response Plan 2.0 released today is to begin the process of establishing an Epidemic Response Unit to replace the leadership of the Ministry of Health.

“The COVID-19 pandemic requires a tailored, long-term Government approach and the best time to start putting the agency in place is now.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Some Of The Moral Objections Being Levelled At Covid Vaccines

Quite the switch. Barely three months ago, the government was priding itself on cannily spreading its vaccine bets between Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Novovaxx and the Johnson and Johnson vaccine being produced by its subsidiary, Janssen. It had seemed like a good idea to have supply contracts in place with almost the entire field given the uncertainties... More>>


 


Government: Covid-19 Vaccine Rollout Plan

The Government is targeting those most at risk of getting and spreading COVID-19 and those most at risk of getting seriously sick from it in the next phase of the vaccine roll-out, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>

Joint Press Release: Dirty PR Exposed In Whale Oil Defamation Trial

Three public health advocates are relieved that their long-standing Whale Oil defamation trial against Cameron Slater, Carrick Graham, Katherine Rich and the Food and Grocery Council has finally concluded and they are pleased that the truth has come out... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Next Stage Of COVID-19 Support For Business And Workers

The Government has confirmed details of COVID-19 support for business and workers following the increased alert levels due to a resurgence of the virus over the weekend... More>>

ALSO:


Maori Party: New National Executive

This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer... More>>

Government: Balanced Economic Approach Reflected In Crown Accounts

New Zealand’s economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government’s books, which are in better shape than expected.
The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU)... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

NZ Initiative: New Report Highlights How Our Housing Crisis Could Worsen If We Don’t Act Now

If New Zealand politicians thought the housing crisis in 2020 was bad, the worst is yet to come, warns a new report by The New Zealand Initiative. In The Need to Build: The demographic drivers of housing demand , Research Assistant Leonard Hong ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 