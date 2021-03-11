Parliament

More Schools And Kura Delivering Creative Experiences

Thursday, 11 March 2021, 10:13 am
More schools and kura are helping inspire students to get creative and be involved in the arts through the second round of Creatives in Schools, Education Minister Chris Hipkins says.

Another 143 schools and kura are set to begin creative projects this year. Of these, 10 are from kura and one is from a New Zealand Sign Language school.

“The programme enables teachers to partner with creative professionals to provide creative learning experiences for students. Last year, we had 34 schools and kura delivering projects across different art forms,” Chris Hipkins said.

“These learning experiences stimulate students’ creativity, enhance their wellbeing and inspire them to explore careers in the arts and creative sectors.

“Feedback on the first round of Creatives in Schools has been positive. I look forward to seeing the breadth of the creative projects that will be produced this year.”

The Creatives in Schools programme is delivered by the Ministry of Education in partnership with the Ministry for Culture and Heritage and Creative New Zealand. Budget 2019 provided $7.16m funding for 304 creative projects from 2020 to 2023. In light of COVID-19, Budget 2020 provided an additional $4m to expand the programme. This increased the total number of projects to 510 to 2023.

Arts, Culture and Heritage Minister Carmel Sepuloni says that the programme is just as valuable for the artists as it is for schools who participate.

“This programme is a win-win for students and the creative people who work with them. This will create opportunities for young people to engage in the arts and creative sectors at a younger age, and will prepare them for the future of work.

“COVID-19 has had a significant impact on the sector, which is why this announcement sits alongside the wider $374 million investment to support people into creative arts and to help the sector recover,” says Carmel Sepuloni.

The Creatives in Schools programme also enables schools to further build on their local arts programme and explore other art forms that haven’t been tried before.

“For schools and kura who are keen to take part in this programme, I encourage them to plan to apply for the next round, which opens in June 2021,” Chris Hipkins said.

Find out more: https://artsonline.tki.org.nz/Teaching-and-Learning/Creatives-in-Schools

