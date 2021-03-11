Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Green Party Backs Calls For ‘fatally Flawed’ Bill To Be Rejected

Thursday, 11 March 2021, 3:05 pm
Press Release: Green Party

The Green Party is backing the calls for the ‘fatally flawed’ Oranga Tamariki (Youth Justice Demerit Points) Amendment Bill to be rejected.

“We already know, based on evidence, that the kind of approach this Bill represents will only cause more harm to vulnerable children and young people, will lead to reoffending and will not keep our communities safe,” Green Party spokesperson for Justice Golriz Ghahraman says.

The Bill, currently in front of the Social Services and Community Select Committee, has been called ‘fatally flawed’ by Children’s Commissioner Judge Andrew Becroft, and rejection calls have been heard from a number of submitters including Professor Ian Lambie, The Māori Law Society, UNICEF Aotearoa New Zealand and VOYCE Whakarongo Mai.

“Continuing to push for this kind of outdated, punitive approach is dishonest and does nothing but make opportunistic politicians look ‘tough on crime’.

“It is overly simplistic and fails to recognise the complex situations of young people’s lives, through no fault of their own, and will penalise their trauma.

“Young Māori and their whānau, who are already significantly more targeted by the justice system and have more contact with the Police due to racial profiling, will be disproportionally impacted by this Bill.

“We know that children within our criminal justice system are also disproportionately those who have suffered trauma, young people with disabilities, and those who have experienced state care.

“We need to focus our attention on earlier intervention and wrap-around support for young people and their whānau. We need to focus on the drivers of inequity, inaccessible education, the persistent housing crisis, and providing young people with their basic human rights.

“This was a NZ First Member’s Bill that got picked up by National, and the overwhelming majority of New Zealanders voted against those parties and their misguided approach to justice issues.

“The evidence is clear, and this Bill should be rejected outright.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Green Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why We’ll Need Three Doses Of The Pfizer Vaccine – And On Rocket Lab’s Work For The Pentagon

Yesterday, the government finally released a four part timetable setting out which groups will get vaccinated with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and in what sequence …And yes, it did look very much like the four part plan that Australia announced in January. Since yesterday there has been quibbling about which social groups should be prioritised... More>>


 


Government: Covid-19 Vaccine Rollout Plan

The Government is targeting those most at risk of getting and spreading COVID-19 and those most at risk of getting seriously sick from it in the next phase of the vaccine roll-out, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>

Joint Press Release: Dirty PR Exposed In Whale Oil Defamation Trial

Three public health advocates are relieved that their long-standing Whale Oil defamation trial against Cameron Slater, Carrick Graham, Katherine Rich and the Food and Grocery Council has finally concluded and they are pleased that the truth has come out... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Next Stage Of COVID-19 Support For Business And Workers

The Government has confirmed details of COVID-19 support for business and workers following the increased alert levels due to a resurgence of the virus over the weekend... More>>

ALSO:


Maori Party: New National Executive

This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer... More>>

Government: Balanced Economic Approach Reflected In Crown Accounts

New Zealand’s economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government’s books, which are in better shape than expected.
The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU)... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

NZ Initiative: New Report Highlights How Our Housing Crisis Could Worsen If We Don’t Act Now

If New Zealand politicians thought the housing crisis in 2020 was bad, the worst is yet to come, warns a new report by The New Zealand Initiative. In The Need to Build: The demographic drivers of housing demand , Research Assistant Leonard Hong ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 