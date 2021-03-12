Parliament

Auckland Will Be Livid At Needless Delay

Friday, 12 March 2021, 10:36 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“Anger at delaying the announcement on whether Auckland will move into alert level 1 underlines why the Government should adopt ACT’s COVID Response Plan 2.0,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“This goes straight to the first of our five principles that should underpin the Government response – transparency.

“Our first statement in the Principles section of the ACT plan in said it all, ‘too often the Government either has a plan it is not revealing, or has no plan.’

“We know the Government decided yesterday what its decision on Auckland’s alert level is, but they’re leaving a third of the country’s population on tenterhooks till a time that suits them.

“This suggests they’re oblivious to the realities of running a business; things like the logistics of ordering food, arranging staff, giving staff the opportunity to arrange their lives.

“Aucklanders have been through enough without the pantomime of the Prime Minister’s endless set piece announcements where they’ll be told to be kind and wash their hands before learning whether they can go out and try to earn a crust again.

“I’m calling on the Prime Minister this weekend to take half an hour to read through ACT’s COVID Response Plan 2.0.

“New Zealand deserves a clear plan for how we move into the post-vaccine world based on ACT’s five guiding principles:

  1. Transparency
  2. Fast tech uptake
  3. Risk management
  4. A culture of inviting criticism
  5. Improving overall wellbeing

“ACT’s plan is getting great feedback and deserves the Government’s serious consideration.

“Please use it Prime Minister, develop it, improve it, but most of all, act decisively.

“New Zealanders deserve a clear plan for the post-vaccine world that they understand and get on board with.”

