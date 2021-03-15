$5.5 Million Funding Boost For Māori Trades And Training

Hon Carmel Sepuloni

Minister for Social Development and Employment

Whānau and communities in Tairāwhiti-East Coast, Northland-Tai Tokerau and the Bay of Plenty are set to benefit from a funding boost for Māori Trades and Training, Social Development and Employment Minister Carmel Sepuloni announced today.

“The Government is continuing to support Māori into work and training by investing $5.5m to help up to 150 Māori train and gain qualifications.

“The funding recipients are Maniaia SAFE Forestry School and the ICONIQ Group in Tairāwhiti-East Coast, North Drill Ltd in Northland-Tai Tokerau and Minginui Nursery in the Bay of Plenty.

“The four funding recipients are providing high quality programmes to help their regions’ rangatahi get the training and qualifications they need to find long-term jobs in their local communities.

“But these programmes are about more than just learning new skills. They also provide rangatahi with the pastoral care, guidance, qualifications and confidence to productively participate in their local communities, while also helping build a stronger economy.

“Rangatahi will be taught how to safely work in forestry, acquire horticulture nursery skills and get the experience needed to get jobs in the drilling, mining and quarrying industries. Alternatively they will learn how to build safe, warm, healthy homes, benefitting their whānau and the neighbourhoods they live in.

“Today’s announcement is focused on regions where we want to engage with Māori and rangatahi who have been impacted by COVID-19, or who are not in education, employment or training. We want to help Māori get the training and qualifications they need, in order to find long-term jobs.

“Māori Trades and Training sits alongside other Government programmes like Apprenticeship Boost, Mana in Mahi and He Poutama Rangatahi. These programmes underline the Government’s commitment to creating greater pathways and opportunities for people to get into sustainable employment, education or training,” Carmel Sepuloni said.

The funding totals $5.582 million and is being provided through the Māori Trades and Training Fund.

Maniaia SAFE Forestry School will get $180,000 of the funding, ICONIQ Group will receive $2.6 million, North Drill Ltd in will receive $1.75 million and Minginui Nursery is getting $1.052 million.

The funding will allow 148 rangatahi to be trained and gain qualifications, helping them to transition into the workforce.

It will also support 14 jobs within the organisations receiving the funding. These positions will manage, teach and provide pastoral care.

