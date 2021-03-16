Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Action Plan To Tackle Modern Forms Of Slavery Released

Tuesday, 16 March 2021, 11:30 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood today released New Zealand’s Plan of Action against Forced Labour, People Trafficking and Slavery, which sets out the all-of-government approach to combatting these crimes.

Michael Wood said the scourge of modern slavery, including forced labour and people trafficking, is a serious problem both internationally and in New Zealand.

“These crimes deprive people of their human rights, traumatise victims and hurt communities and the economy – they must be stamped out.

“As our world has become increasingly interconnected, we’re taking action to ensure companies aren’t contributing to problems elsewhere, like the exploitation of workers in firms that supply New Zealand companies and consumers.

The Plan outlines 28 actions agencies are taking through to 2025. The actions fall under three key pillars: Prevention, Protection, and Enforcement, and cut across a wide range of themes, including:

  • awareness raising and training
  • the elimination of modern slavery from supply chains
  • the effective and efficient delivery of support services to victims
  • the strengthening of operational, policy and legislative settings to enhance enforcement and prosecution, and
  • international cooperation to support effective prevention and enforcement responses.

“This is not an issue we can combat alone. We will partner with others taking action against these crimes, including civil society groups, unions, businesses, academics, international organisations, and foreign governments.

“Any form of exploitation is not acceptable. While the Plan is focussed on more extreme forms of exploitation, it includes changes that we are progressing to address exploitation across the spectrum. This includes $50 million in funding over four years to address temporary migrant worker exploitation, and our pre-election commitment to exploring the implementation of modern slavery legislation in New Zealand,” Michael Wood said.

Michael Wood launched the Plan of Action at the Tango I Te Kaupae Muri – Take the Next Step conference, which focuses on ending modern day slavery and worker exploitation in Aotearoa New Zealand.

To read the Plan of Action, visit the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s website.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Myanmar Coup And The Immense, Enduring Success Of BTS

During yesterday’s protests in Myanmar over 50 demonstrators were shot dead, one police officer died, and several Chinese owned factories were set on fire. Among other things, this escalation marked a tactical shift by the democracy movement. Until recently, the passive, resistance of the protesters was an appeal to foreign powers to do something significant to bring the military junta to heel, and to give the country’s imperfect experiment with democratic rule an opportunity to resume... More>>


 


Christchurch Mosques Attack, Two Years Later: PM Speech At Ko Tātou, Tātou – We Are One: National Remembrance Service For The March 15 Mosque Attack

On Monday, it will be two years since 51 New Zealanders’ lives were taken in the most tragic and horrific way.
As I sat and tried to write the words to accompany our presence in this place, I was at a loss.
Much has been said, but words, despite their healing power, will never change what happened that day... More>>

ALSO:


Auckland: Move To Alert Level 1

Auckland will move to COVID-19 Alert Level 1 at midday today, Friday 12 March.
This follows six days of Auckland being at Level 2, with seven days prior to that at Level 3, after 15 positive community cases emerged outside managed isolation facilities... More>>

ALSO:



Government: Covid-19 Vaccine Rollout Plan

The Government is targeting those most at risk of getting and spreading COVID-19 and those most at risk of getting seriously sick from it in the next phase of the vaccine roll-out, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>

Government: 31$ Billion Investment To Help Auckland Build Back Better

The Government and Auckland Council are building on their record transport investment to help Auckland meet the long-term challenges of climate change and housing, Transport Minister Michael Wood and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff announced today... More>>


Maori Party: New National Executive

This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer... More>>

Government: Balanced Economic Approach Reflected In Crown Accounts

New Zealand’s economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government’s books, which are in better shape than expected.
The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU)... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 