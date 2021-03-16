Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Parliament: Oral Questions - 16 March 2021

Tuesday, 16 March 2021, 11:45 am
Press Release: Office of the Clerk

Questions to Ministers

  1. Dr SHANE RETI to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s statements and actions?
  2. ANGELA ROBERTS to the Minister of Education: What response has he seen to Government initiatives to support training and apprenticeships?
  3. JAN LOGIE to the Minister for ACC: Will she direct ACC to ensure all survivors, including families and witnesses, of the tragic terrorist attack on 15 March 2019 can access ACC support?
  4. ANDREW BAYLY to the Minister of Finance: Has he asked Treasury for advice on the economic cost to New Zealand of not opening a trans-Tasman travel bubble; if so, what is the estimated cost per day?
  5. TERISA NGOBI to the Minister for Social Development and Employment: What announcements has she made about the social work profession?
  6. DAVID SEYMOUR to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s statements and actions in relation to the land at Ihumātao?
  7. CHRIS BISHOP to the Minister for COVID-19 Response: Is New Zealand still negotiating a joint decision-making framework with Australia regarding the proposed trans-Tasman safe travel zone; if so, what remaining issues, if any, are being discussed in the negotiations?
  8. IBRAHIM OMER to the Lead Coordination Minister for the Government's Response to the Royal Commission's Report into the Terrorist Attack on the Christchurch Mosques: What recent announcements has he made regarding ongoing work with survivors of the 15 March 2019 mosque attacks?
  9. Hon TODD McCLAY to the Minister of Tourism: What advice, if any, has he received on the forecast benefit of a trans-Tasman travel bubble on tourism businesses in New Zealand, and by what date does he expect a trans-Tasman bubble to be in place?
  10. SHANAN HALBERT to the Minister of Transport: What recent announcement has he made about investment in Auckland transport?
  11. ERICA STANFORD to the Minister of Immigration: Does he stand by his statement, “many members in this House will know just how much demand there is on managed isolation”; if so, what advice, if any, has he received that improving utilisation of managed isolation and quarantine capacity could support the reunification of split migrant families?
  12. RACHEL BROOKING to the Minister of Conservation: What recent announcements has she made regarding Jobs for Nature projects in South Westland?

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Office of the Clerk on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Myanmar Coup And The Immense, Enduring Success Of BTS

During yesterday’s protests in Myanmar over 50 demonstrators were shot dead, one police officer died, and several Chinese owned factories were set on fire. Among other things, this escalation marked a tactical shift by the democracy movement. Until recently, the passive, resistance of the protesters was an appeal to foreign powers to do something significant to bring the military junta to heel, and to give the country’s imperfect experiment with democratic rule an opportunity to resume... More>>


 


Christchurch Mosques Attack, Two Years Later: PM Speech At Ko Tātou, Tātou – We Are One: National Remembrance Service For The March 15 Mosque Attack

On Monday, it will be two years since 51 New Zealanders’ lives were taken in the most tragic and horrific way.
As I sat and tried to write the words to accompany our presence in this place, I was at a loss.
Much has been said, but words, despite their healing power, will never change what happened that day... More>>

ALSO:


Auckland: Move To Alert Level 1

Auckland will move to COVID-19 Alert Level 1 at midday today, Friday 12 March.
This follows six days of Auckland being at Level 2, with seven days prior to that at Level 3, after 15 positive community cases emerged outside managed isolation facilities... More>>

ALSO:



Government: Covid-19 Vaccine Rollout Plan

The Government is targeting those most at risk of getting and spreading COVID-19 and those most at risk of getting seriously sick from it in the next phase of the vaccine roll-out, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>

Government: 31$ Billion Investment To Help Auckland Build Back Better

The Government and Auckland Council are building on their record transport investment to help Auckland meet the long-term challenges of climate change and housing, Transport Minister Michael Wood and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff announced today... More>>


Maori Party: New National Executive

This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer... More>>

Government: Balanced Economic Approach Reflected In Crown Accounts

New Zealand’s economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government’s books, which are in better shape than expected.
The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU)... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 