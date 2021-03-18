$20.5m Investment To Reduce Waste Going To Landfill In Bay Of Plenty

Thousands of households in the Tauranga City will get waste collection bins for recycling, garden waste, food scraps and rubbish following a $20.5 million Government investment in reducing waste in the region.

Environment Minister said the $20.5m provided to the Tauranga City Council from the Government’s Covid-19 Response and Recovery Fund (CRRF) will support essential waste infrastructure projects in Tauranga that also serve the broader Bay of Plenty region.

“Our support to the Tauranga City Council’s city waste infrastructure project is another example of the Government’s commitment to accelerating regional New Zealand’s recovery from the impacts of Covid-19.

“The project is a collaboration with private industry. It will create jobs and minimise waste going to landfill in the Bay of Plenty.

“Reducing the amount of material, especially organics, fibre and construction waste that is transported to landfill, will also greatly reduce greenhouse gas emissions from waste in the region,” David Parker said.

Sam Fellows, Tauranga City Council Manager Sustainability and Waste, said the investment will support Council’s goal of halving the amount of waste to landfill by 2028.

“The funding will ensure that we can offer a hugely improved recycling and waste disposal facility for not only our City but the region.

“We’ll be able to enhance our new kerbside collections services, upgrade and future proof our Te Maunga recycling and waste disposal facility and from July residents will be able to put number 5 plastics out for collection thanks to the funding of optical sorting equipment.

