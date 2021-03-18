Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

$20.5m Investment To Reduce Waste Going To Landfill In Bay Of Plenty

Thursday, 18 March 2021, 9:15 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Thousands of households in the Tauranga City will get waste collection bins for recycling, garden waste, food scraps and rubbish following a $20.5 million Government investment in reducing waste in the region.

Environment Minister said the $20.5m provided to the Tauranga City Council from the Government’s Covid-19 Response and Recovery Fund (CRRF) will support essential waste infrastructure projects in Tauranga that also serve the broader Bay of Plenty region.

“Our support to the Tauranga City Council’s city waste infrastructure project is another example of the Government’s commitment to accelerating regional New Zealand’s recovery from the impacts of Covid-19.

“The project is a collaboration with private industry. It will create jobs and minimise waste going to landfill in the Bay of Plenty.

“Reducing the amount of material, especially organics, fibre and construction waste that is transported to landfill, will also greatly reduce greenhouse gas emissions from waste in the region,” David Parker said.

Sam Fellows, Tauranga City Council Manager Sustainability and Waste, said the investment will support Council’s goal of halving the amount of waste to landfill by 2028.

“The funding will ensure that we can offer a hugely improved recycling and waste disposal facility for not only our City but the region.

“We’ll be able to enhance our new kerbside collections services, upgrade and future proof our Te Maunga recycling and waste disposal facility and from July residents will be able to put number 5 plastics out for collection thanks to the funding of optical sorting equipment.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Myanmar Coup And The Immense, Enduring Success Of BTS

During yesterday’s protests in Myanmar over 50 demonstrators were shot dead, one police officer died, and several Chinese owned factories were set on fire. Among other things, this escalation marked a tactical shift by the democracy movement. Until recently, the passive, resistance of the protesters was an appeal to foreign powers to do something significant to bring the military junta to heel, and to give the country’s imperfect experiment with democratic rule an opportunity to resume... More>>


 



Ipsos: NZer's Concerns About Housing Soar

In 2018, Ipsos New Zealand started tracking the key issues facing New Zealand. In February 2021, three in five (60%) New Zealanders rated housing as a top issue; more than twice as many than any other issue... More>>


Christchurch Mosques Attack, Two Years Later: PM Speech At Ko Tātou, Tātou – We Are One: National Remembrance Service For The March 15 Mosque Attack

On Monday, it will be two years since 51 New Zealanders’ lives were taken in the most tragic and horrific way.
As I sat and tried to write the words to accompany our presence in this place, I was at a loss.
Much has been said, but words, despite their healing power, will never change what happened that day... More>>

ALSO:


Auckland: Move To Alert Level 1

Auckland will move to COVID-19 Alert Level 1 at midday today, Friday 12 March.
This follows six days of Auckland being at Level 2, with seven days prior to that at Level 3, after 15 positive community cases emerged outside managed isolation facilities... More>>

ALSO:

Government: 31$ Billion Investment To Help Auckland Build Back Better

The Government and Auckland Council are building on their record transport investment to help Auckland meet the long-term challenges of climate change and housing, Transport Minister Michael Wood and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff announced today... More>>


Maori Party: New National Executive

This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer... More>>

Government: Balanced Economic Approach Reflected In Crown Accounts

New Zealand’s economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government’s books, which are in better shape than expected.
The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU)... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 