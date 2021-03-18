Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Papakāinga Housing Project Makes Home Ownership Dream, A Reality On Chatham Islands

Thursday, 18 March 2021, 11:42 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Willie Jackson

Te Minita Whanaketanga Māori

Minister for Māori Development

An innovative Papakāinga development project supporting low to median income Māori whānau towards home ownership, is set to break ground in the Chatham Islands today.

Minister for Māori Development Willie Jackson said, the step towards addressing complex housing issues on the island will host five new homes by the middle of this year.

Te Puni Kōkiri is investing $974,760 towards the retained equity in the houses through its Te Ara Mauwhare initiative. In addition, $100,000 is funded by Sorted Kainga Ora and whānau navigation support, other whānau on the Islands.

“I mihi to the whānau who will live on the papakāinga, who have just completed the Sorted Kainga Ora programme. They are putting their best foot forward by doing these courses to build their financial skills and prepare for home ownership.”

The houses are being built offshore and will arrive by barge by mid-year. The ceremony marks the start of work on infrastructure and site works that are needed before the houses arrive.

“Building houses on the Chatham Islands (Rēkohu/Wharekauri) is difficult logistically and made even harder because banks don’t readily lend there. Plus it costs $100,000 more to build a house there, than it would to build on mainland New Zealand,” Minister Jackson said.

The papakāinga development is part of a $9m investment into innovative models that will support whānau Māori into home ownership. Six trials are underway across New Zealand, which will develop approximately 70 new homes for whānau to purchase under rent-to-own and shared ownership models.

The homes are being built as the first stage of the Sandstones papakāinga, thanks to a bespoke rent-to-buy model that recognises that bank finance is not readily available on the Island. Whānau are expected to achieve ownership within 10 to 20 years. The homes are being built on land gifted to Chatham Islands Housing Partnership Trust by the Chatham Islands Enterprise Trust.

 

The CIHPT was established by the two Chatham Islands iwi/imi (Ngāti Mutunga o Wharekauri and Hokotehi Moriori Trust), Chatham Islands Enterprise Trust and Chatham Islands Council.

In November 2019, three Te Puni Kōkiri funded emergency/transitional homes built on Wharekauri were opened by Minister Henare, Minister for Whānau Ora. Te Puni Kōkiri has also been active with housing repairs and individual infrastructure grants on the Chatham Islands.

Budget 2017 provided $9 million over the four years (2017-2021) to support a range of trials of using different progressive home ownership models. The Chatham Islands development is part of that overall investment.

In 2015, the Government, as part of a partnership, invested $2 million into CIHPT, from the then Māori Housing Fund as a seed capital investment.

The CIHPT applied for Te Ara Mauwhare support, making the case that access to finance, pathways to home ownership and housing supply on the Chatham Islands is a serious challenge. The proposal was for co-investment – some Te Ara Mauwhare support and some CIHPT investment.

Context of Progressive Home Ownership

· Government announced in 2019 that a $400m Progressive Home Ownership (PHO) Fund would be established at Ministry for Housing and Urban Development, and would target Māori, Pasifika, and whānau/households with children.

· Te Puni Kōkiri has focused on transferring the learnings from the Te Ara Mauwhare trials into the design of the PHO Fund and the experience from this and the other Te Ara Mauwhare trials will be evaluated and fed into the PHO design.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Abortion Safe Access Zones, And The Need For The Police And SIS To Go Open Source

Yesterday, the abortion law reform organisation ALRANZ celebrated 50 years of existence since its founding AGM in 1971 – and in marking the anniversary, former president Dame Margaret Sparrow noted how much had changed “and how long it took to change it.” Too right. For decades, abortion was regarded as an offence conditionally administered under the Crimes Act, until a law change last year... More>>


 



Ipsos: NZer's Concerns About Housing Soar

In 2018, Ipsos New Zealand started tracking the key issues facing New Zealand. In February 2021, three in five (60%) New Zealanders rated housing as a top issue; more than twice as many than any other issue... More>>


Christchurch Mosques Attack, Two Years Later: PM Speech At Ko Tātou, Tātou – We Are One: National Remembrance Service For The March 15 Mosque Attack

On Monday, it will be two years since 51 New Zealanders’ lives were taken in the most tragic and horrific way.
As I sat and tried to write the words to accompany our presence in this place, I was at a loss.
Much has been said, but words, despite their healing power, will never change what happened that day... More>>

ALSO:


Auckland: Move To Alert Level 1

Auckland will move to COVID-19 Alert Level 1 at midday today, Friday 12 March.
This follows six days of Auckland being at Level 2, with seven days prior to that at Level 3, after 15 positive community cases emerged outside managed isolation facilities... More>>

ALSO:

Government: 31$ Billion Investment To Help Auckland Build Back Better

The Government and Auckland Council are building on their record transport investment to help Auckland meet the long-term challenges of climate change and housing, Transport Minister Michael Wood and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff announced today... More>>


Maori Party: New National Executive

This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer... More>>

Government: Balanced Economic Approach Reflected In Crown Accounts

New Zealand’s economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government’s books, which are in better shape than expected.
The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU)... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 