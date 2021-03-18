Parliament

Govt Needs To Tell Us Which DHBs Are Getting The Chop

Thursday, 18 March 2021, 2:57 pm
The Government needs to be honest with the public about which DHBs it plans to scrap, given the pace of these reforms, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says.

“The Labour Government knows that culling DHBs will fare poorly, which may be why it is doing this by stealth.

“It’s amazing that no DHB has had formal discussions with the Government yet, given Health Minister Andrew Little’s plans to have legislation in place next year to cull some of them.

“During last year’s election campaign, the Government wouldn’t say which DHBs would go because they feared a backlash. They now need to be upfront with New Zealanders.

“Consolidation generally reduces the number of jobs, and those healthcare staff who are working extremely hard right now to keep us all healthy during a pandemic deserve to know whether they will still have a job at the end of 2022.

“Communities in smaller regions such as South Canterbury, Wairarapa and East Coast will be very concerned that their DHB could be consumed and their local voice lost. Midsize DHBs such as Northland, Hawke’s Bay and Bay of Plenty are also at risk.

“The Labour Government needs to answer many questions, including how many people with rare disorders or requiring Trikafta could have benefited from the $5 million they have appropriated to the unit responsible for reducing DHBs.”

Gordon Campbell: On Abortion Safe Access Zones, And The Need For The Police And SIS To Go Open Source

Yesterday, the abortion law reform organisation ALRANZ celebrated 50 years of existence since its founding AGM in 1971 – and in marking the anniversary, former president Dame Margaret Sparrow noted how much had changed “and how long it took to change it.” Too right. For decades, abortion was regarded as an offence conditionally administered under the Crimes Act, until a law change last year... More>>


 



Ipsos: NZer's Concerns About Housing Soar

In 2018, Ipsos New Zealand started tracking the key issues facing New Zealand. In February 2021, three in five (60%) New Zealanders rated housing as a top issue; more than twice as many than any other issue... More>>


Christchurch Mosques Attack, Two Years Later: PM Speech At Ko Tātou, Tātou – We Are One: National Remembrance Service For The March 15 Mosque Attack

On Monday, it will be two years since 51 New Zealanders’ lives were taken in the most tragic and horrific way.
As I sat and tried to write the words to accompany our presence in this place, I was at a loss.
Much has been said, but words, despite their healing power, will never change what happened that day... More>>

ALSO:


Auckland: Move To Alert Level 1

Auckland will move to COVID-19 Alert Level 1 at midday today, Friday 12 March.
This follows six days of Auckland being at Level 2, with seven days prior to that at Level 3, after 15 positive community cases emerged outside managed isolation facilities... More>>

ALSO:

Government: 31$ Billion Investment To Help Auckland Build Back Better

The Government and Auckland Council are building on their record transport investment to help Auckland meet the long-term challenges of climate change and housing, Transport Minister Michael Wood and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff announced today... More>>


Maori Party: New National Executive

This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer... More>>

Government: Balanced Economic Approach Reflected In Crown Accounts

New Zealand’s economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government’s books, which are in better shape than expected.
The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU)... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

