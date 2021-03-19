Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Backing The Trades To Support The Rebuild

Friday, 19 March 2021, 12:18 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

The Government is extending the Apprenticeship Boost initiative by four months to further support trades and trades training, Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced today.

The announcement was made during a visit to Fair and Square Building Services Ltd in Lower Hutt, Wellington and forms part of a suite of measures to be announced next week to help address the housing crisis.

“Extending Apprenticeship Boost helps employers keep apprentices on when times are tough. This decision keeps more people employed and learning valuable vocational skills that will accelerate our economic recovery from COVID-19,” Chris Hipkins said.

“Extending Apprenticeship Boost to run until August 2022 means employers can keep getting the subsidy for apprentices who are in their first two years of training.

“It also means employers who have apprentices starting over those extra four months can get some Apprenticeship Boost support as well, which could see more than 5,000 new apprentices able to benefit.

“We must ensure we have the workforce to build the houses needed to address our current supply issues. Extending Apprenticeship Boost will encourage more people into building trades and will assist employers to keep apprentices on, making sure the workforce is at the ready to get building,” Chris Hipkins said.

Minister for Social Development and Employment Carmel Sepuloni said it’s important apprentices have additional support during COVID-19.

“We know Apprenticeship Boost is already working for this group with $80 million being paid out to employers of first year apprentices already. Extending this initiative shows we are backing our apprentices and their employers to succeed,” Carmel Sepuloni said.

“Through Apprenticeship Boost, employers can access a subsidy of $1,000 per month for first year apprentices and $500 per month for second year apprentices. This support ensures apprenticeship training is available across all regions and industries.”

Education Minister Chris Hipkins said the Government has extended Apprenticeship Boost because it works.

“We continue to invest to deliver the skills we need to build back better from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Since launching in August 2020, more than 10,000 employers have signed up and received almost $97 million in subsidies for more than 21,000 apprentices. Apprenticeship Boost is being taken up by employers across New Zealand, with 26% of apprentices in Auckland; 34% in Canterbury, Wellington, and Waikato; and the remainder in other regions.

All industries with formal apprenticeship training programmes are taking up this support with 32% of Apprenticeship Boost apprentices enrolled with BCITO, and 22% with the Skills Organisation -- which includes building and construction related apprenticeships in plumbing, gasfitting, drainlaying, electrical, roofing and scaffolding.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Abortion Safe Access Zones, And The Need For The Police And SIS To Go Open Source

Yesterday, the abortion law reform organisation ALRANZ celebrated 50 years of existence since its founding AGM in 1971 – and in marking the anniversary, former president Dame Margaret Sparrow noted how much had changed “and how long it took to change it.” Too right. For decades, abortion was regarded as an offence conditionally administered under the Crimes Act, until a law change last year... More>>


 


Government: Strengthening Water Fluoridation Decisions

Proposed changes to Fluoridation Bill further ensures we are taking a safe, effective and affordable approach to improving children’s oral heath, Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall announced today... More>>

ALSO:



Ipsos: NZer's Concerns About Housing Soar

In 2018, Ipsos New Zealand started tracking the key issues facing New Zealand. In February 2021, three in five (60%) New Zealanders rated housing as a top issue; more than twice as many than any other issue... More>>


Christchurch Mosques Attack, Two Years Later: PM Speech At Ko Tātou, Tātou – We Are One: National Remembrance Service For The March 15 Mosque Attack

On Monday, it will be two years since 51 New Zealanders’ lives were taken in the most tragic and horrific way.
As I sat and tried to write the words to accompany our presence in this place, I was at a loss.
Much has been said, but words, despite their healing power, will never change what happened that day... More>>

ALSO:

Government: 31$ Billion Investment To Help Auckland Build Back Better

The Government and Auckland Council are building on their record transport investment to help Auckland meet the long-term challenges of climate change and housing, Transport Minister Michael Wood and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff announced today... More>>


Maori Party: New National Executive

This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer... More>>

Government: Balanced Economic Approach Reflected In Crown Accounts

New Zealand’s economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government’s books, which are in better shape than expected.
The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU)... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 