Statement On Epsom Stabbings

Epsom MP David Seymour has expressed shock and sadness at news of a fatal stabbing incident in Epsom.

“This is shocking and tragic for our community. It is important that the police are able to do their job and the privacy of people connected with the incident is respected.

"There will no doubt be a lot of questions, and our community will want and deserve to know how and why this happened. In the meantime we need to respect the appropriate processes.

“My thoughts are with those lost and those who have lost in this tragic incident.

