Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Minister Directs Corrections To Overhaul Processes And Management Of Women In Prison

Monday, 22 March 2021, 3:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Kelvin Davis

Minister of Corrections

Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis is requiring the Department of Corrections to immediately improve processes, including the complaints system, and overhaul the management of women in prison, to ensure prisoners are treated in a way that fulfils the aims of the new strategy Hōkai Rangi.

The Minister has received advice and evidence on incidents that took place at Auckland Region Women’s Corrections Facility (ARWCF) between 2019 and 2020, and has today outlined his expectations in a letter to the Chief Executive of Corrections (attached).

“I’m taking this situation very seriously. At the outset I sought further information from Corrections, received advice from the Attorney-General around concerns I had and have now reviewed the Chief Inspector’s preliminary findings,” Kelvin Davis said.

“The failings highlighted in the Chief Inspector’s report are unacceptable. The lack of oversight and leadership has had a major impact on prisoners.

“I want and expect better from Corrections.

“I expect Corrections and, in particular, its leadership to act urgently to make these changes,” Kelvin Davis said.

The Minister’s expected actions include:

  • That Corrections accepts the recommendations provided by the Chief Inspector.
  • A detailed plan outlining how Corrections will address systemic issues raised about ARWCF, with a staff member from the Chief Inspector’s Office allocated to oversee implementation for 12 months.
  • An urgent overhaul of the maximum security classification for women, the development of management plans for women and a review of all women’s prisons.
  • That Corrections review parts of the Prison Operations Manual and relevant Regulations that relate to areas of concern mentioned by the Chief Inspector.
  • That additional training is provided to frontline custodial staff with a focus on use of force, segregation, use of cells and searches, and management of difficult situations.
  • An external team to review the complaints process, with the Chief Inspector to allocate more staff to oversee the complaints process at each prison site.

Kelvin Davis said the Chief Inspector found no evidence of deliberate cruelty from staff and that, overall, staff lacked proper oversight and guidance.

The Minister also said a separate Inspectorate report for ARWCF released in January acknowledges the recent appointment of a Prison Director and others into key senior positions and expresses confidence that strong new leadership will help ensure the prison is better equipped to deliver a high quality service.

“Corrections Officers deal with some of New Zealand’s most challenging people, many with serious behavioural issues. They risk their personal safety on a daily basis and that is why I have directed Corrections to do further work on keeping staff safe from harm,” Kelvin Davis said.

“I believe the actions and responses included in my directions to the Department today will go some way in helping to address these issues.

“It is appropriate now that Corrections apologise to the women involved.

“As the Minister, I will also apologise for the harm caused, given the system I am responsible for failed to treat them in line with what is right, what is good and what is promised in Hōkai Rangi,” Kelvin Davis said.

A progress report will be provided to the Minister by the end of August

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why Re-defining “Terrorism” Won’t Make Us Any Safer

All very well to talk about “modernising” our terrorism legislation (hey, it was written back in 2002 in the wake of 9/11) in order to target violent white nationalist groups. True enough, our current list of designated terrorist organisations does merely import the UN’s list of terrorist entities. (We like to be seen to be good global citizens.) Yet chances are, there probably aren’t all that many Kiwis out there who are itching to join the Shining Path group in Peru... More>>


 


Trans-Tasman travel: Date for bubble to be announced on 6 April - Ardern

Several concerns need to be resolved before a trans-Tasman bubble can go ahead, but the government hopes on 6 April to announce a start date, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Strengthening Water Fluoridation Decisions

Proposed changes to Fluoridation Bill further ensures we are taking a safe, effective and affordable approach to improving children’s oral heath, Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall announced today... More>>

ALSO:



Ipsos: NZer's Concerns About Housing Soar

In 2018, Ipsos New Zealand started tracking the key issues facing New Zealand. In February 2021, three in five (60%) New Zealanders rated housing as a top issue; more than twice as many than any other issue... More>>

Government: 31$ Billion Investment To Help Auckland Build Back Better

The Government and Auckland Council are building on their record transport investment to help Auckland meet the long-term challenges of climate change and housing, Transport Minister Michael Wood and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff announced today... More>>


Maori Party: New National Executive

This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer... More>>

Government: Balanced Economic Approach Reflected In Crown Accounts

New Zealand’s economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government’s books, which are in better shape than expected.
The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU)... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 