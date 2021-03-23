Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Divisive Package Will Hurt Those It Aims To Help

Tuesday, 23 March 2021, 11:01 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“Today’s housing package is all about blaming Mum and Dad investors without properly acknowledging why they’ve invested in housing – lack of supply has driven up houses prices,” says ACT Housing spokesperson Brooke van Velden.

“This is a Government failure, plain and simple. We’ve created an artificial shortage of land in a country of plenty.

“Today’s announcement of a capital gains tax by stealth also vindicates ACT’s original opposition to the original bright-line test.

“David Seymour called it ‘the acorn of a capital gains tax’ in 2015 and he correctly predicted it would grow.

“Labour isn’t only letting it expand from a sapling to a big tree, it’s breaking a promise.

“During the election campaign Grant Robertson categorically stated that raising income taxes was the extent of Labour’s tax plan, saying ‘we are committing to not implementing anything other than this if we’re in government.’

“Let’s be clear, more taxes will do nothing to improve housing affordability.

“Trying to solve a housing shortage by extending the bright-line test is like trying to end a famine by taxing food.

“Treasury says the extension is likely to put rents up, which will make it harder for those New Zealanders saving for their first home.

“It’s tragic that the announcement to help first home buyers actually harms them.

“On supply, the Government is partially right – investment is needed to get infrastructure like roads and services to vacant land so more houses can be built.

“But it isn’t required for just state house building, as today’s package is, it’s needed for all house building.

“ACT has been saying this for some time, and has proposed establishing 30 year infrastructure partnerships between central and local government to achieve this.

“Today’s $3.8 billion funding announcement is an expensive band-aid that if properly applied should result in some more houses being built.

“But it’s a fraction of what’s needed, which is why ACT’s longer term solution deserves to become Government policy.

“This goes to the importance of delivering reform to consenting that allows this sort of infrastructure to be more easily built.

“Proposed reforms to the Resource Management Act won’t achieve that – in fact they may make the process slower and more cumbersome.

“That’s why we’re placing the caveat on today’s funding announcement ‘if properly applied.’

“This will only be a success if large numbers of houses are built in short order.

“We need to know much more about how this will happen and where these houses will be built.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Government: Housing Package Backs First Home Buyers

The Government has announced a housing package that will increase the supply of houses and remove incentives for speculators, to deliver a more sustainable housing market.
“This is a package of both urgent and long-term measures that will increase housing supply, relieve pressure on the market and make it easier for first-home buyers,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>


Australian & NZ Governments: Joint Statement On Human Rights Abuses in Xinjiang

The Australian and New Zealand Governments today reiterate their grave concerns about the growing number of credible reports of severe human rights abuses against ethnic Uighurs and other Muslim minorities in Xinjiang.
In particular, there is clear evidence of severe human rights abuses that include restrictions on freedom of religion, mass surveillance, large-scale extra-judicial detentions, as well as forced labour and forced birth control, including sterilisation... More>>



 
 



Government: Housing Package Backs First Home Buyers

The Government has announced a housing package that will increase the supply of houses and remove incentives for speculators, to deliver a more sustainable housing market... More>>


ALSO:

Trans-Tasman travel: Date for bubble to be announced on 6 April - Ardern

Several concerns need to be resolved before a trans-Tasman bubble can go ahead, but the government hopes on 6 April to announce a start date, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Strengthening Water Fluoridation Decisions

Proposed changes to Fluoridation Bill further ensures we are taking a safe, effective and affordable approach to improving children’s oral heath, Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall announced today... More>>

ALSO:


Government: 31$ Billion Investment To Help Auckland Build Back Better

The Government and Auckland Council are building on their record transport investment to help Auckland meet the long-term challenges of climate change and housing, Transport Minister Michael Wood and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff announced today... More>>


Maori Party: New National Executive

This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer... More>>

Government: Balanced Economic Approach Reflected In Crown Accounts

New Zealand’s economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government’s books, which are in better shape than expected.
The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU)... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 