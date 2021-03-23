Joint Statement On Human Rights Abuses In Xinjiang
Tuesday, 23 March 2021, 11:42 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government
The Australian and New Zealand Governments today
reiterate their grave concerns about the growing number of
credible reports of severe human rights abuses against
ethnic Uighurs and other Muslim minorities in
Xinjiang.
In particular, there is clear evidence of
severe human rights abuses that include restrictions on
freedom of religion, mass surveillance, large-scale
extra-judicial detentions, as well as forced labour and
forced birth control, including
sterilisation.
Australia and New Zealand welcome the
measures announced overnight by Canada, the European Union,
the United Kingdom and the United States. We share these
countries' deep concerns, which are held across the
Australian and New Zealand communities.
Since 2018,
when reports began to emerge about the detention camps in
Xinjiang, Australia and New Zealand have consistently called
on China in the United Nations to respect the human rights
of the Uighur people, and other religious and ethnic
minorities.
Today, we underscore the importance of
transparency and accountability, and reiterate our call on
China to grant meaningful and unfettered access to Xinjiang
for United Nations experts, and other independent
observers.
