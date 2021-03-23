Kāinga Ora Borrowing Ability Should Be Increased, While Ensuring Te Tiriti O Waitangi Based, Community-focused Approach
Tuesday, 23 March 2021, 5:33 pm
Press Release: Green Party
The new homes enabled through additional borrowing
capacity for Kāinga Ora announced by Government today must
have a Te Tiriti o Waitangi lens, having Māori take the
lead in developing homes.
“This additional building
capacity for Kāinga Ora must have a strong focus on
ensuring the Māori housing sector is able to
thrive.
“This looks like ensuring that the
additional funds have a strong Te Tiriti lens, with iwi and
community housing providers being supported to build homes
for whānau.
“New Zealanders have the
right to live in decent homes. Specifically, our own whānau
across Aotearoa need to have the right tautoko and more
resource to be able to access
homes.
“Ideally, we would like the
Kāinga Ora debt limit to be increased by $5 billion, rather
than $2 billion, to better resource the building of homes.
Our target would be 5000 new homes every
year.
“There needs to be better management around
land use, remembering the mana Māori hold as kaitiaki over
their lands, therefore iwi-led organisations need greater
support to ensure our whānau, tamariki and mokopuna live in
warm, and safe homes.
“With this first step, we will
continue to push for better outcomes specifically for our
vulnerable
communities.”
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Government: Housing Package Backs First Home Buyers
The Government has announced a housing package that will increase the supply of houses and remove incentives for speculators, to deliver a more sustainable housing market.
“This is a package of both urgent and long-term measures that will increase housing supply, relieve pressure on the market and make it easier for first-home buyers,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>
Australian & NZ Governments: Joint Statement On Human Rights Abuses in Xinjiang
The Australian and New Zealand Governments today reiterate their grave concerns about the growing number of credible reports of severe human rights abuses against ethnic Uighurs and other Muslim minorities in Xinjiang.
In particular, there is clear evidence of severe human rights abuses that include restrictions on freedom of religion, mass surveillance, large-scale extra-judicial detentions, as well as forced labour and forced birth control, including sterilisation... More>>