Budget 2021 Date Announced

Hon Grant Robertson

Minister of Finance

Budget 2021 will be delivered on Thursday 20 May, Finance Minister Grant Robertson announced today.

“My focus continues to be on making sure spending is targeted at the areas and people that need it the most.

“We will manage the books carefully including ensuring we are getting value for money in all areas of Government spending and reprioritising spending where appropriate.

“We will also continue the balanced approach to invest in strong public services and addressing issues like housing, while keeping a lid on debt,” Grant Robertson said.

This year’s Budget will focus on the Government’s overarching objectives for this Parliamentary term which are: continuing to keep New Zealand safe from COVID-19, accelerating the recovery and rebuild and addressing key issues like climate change, housing affordability and child poverty.

Wellbeing Objectives, which are now a requirement under changes made to the Public Finance Act, underpin budget decisions. These objectives continue the evidence based focus started in the Wellbeing Budget, and build on those we used in 2019 and 2020.

The 2021 Wellbeing Objectives are:

· Just Transition to a Low Carbon Economy

· Future of Work: Lifting Productivity and Innovation

· Lifting Maori and Pacific Incomes and Opportunities

· Reducing Child Poverty and Improving Child Wellbeing

· Improved Mental and Physical Health Outcomes

© Scoop Media

