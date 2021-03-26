Parliament

$4M To Reduce Homelessness In Five Locations

Friday, 26 March 2021, 9:00 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Marama DavidsonAssociate

 Minister of Housing (Homelessness)

Associate Housing Minister Marama Davidson today announced funding support for new initiatives that will prevent and reduce homelessness in Whangarei, Auckland, Napier/Hastings, Rotorua and the Hutt Valley.

“Over $4 million has been allocated to projects that address homelessness in local communities,” Marama Davidson said.

“This is the first round of funding from the Government’s $16.6 million Local Innovation and Partnership Fund, which is a key part of our Homelessness Action Plan.

“The fund allows Government to partner with local providers or organisations who are doing innovative mahi to reduce homelessness in their area. The initiatives funded in this first round have a strong focus on Māori, rangatahi and the rainbow community.

They offer new and tailored strategies to disrupt the cycle of homelessness for communities experiencing discrimination and isolation.

“For example, one of the recipients, Rainbow YOUTH, will partner with the housing and homelessness sector in Auckland to reduce the barriers LGBTQIA+ face when accessing mainstream housing services. Another, a partnership between Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga Trust and Whatever It Takes in Hastings, Napier will provide support, positive relationships and connection using tikanga Māori to assist people who’ve experienced long-term homelessness and move people into permanent housing.

“We have inherited a homelessness crisis that has been decades in the making, we know that homelessness disconnects people from their community, and has long-term impacts on health and well-being. Addressing Homelessness is a key priority for this Government, the projects funded today build on the knowledge, strengths and connections of local organisations and people.

“We’re pleased to work together with our community partners to ensure that homelessness in New Zealand is prevented where possible, or is rare, brief and non-recurring,” Marama Davidson said.

Round two of the Local Innovation and Partnership Fund is expected to open in mid-2021. The full list of successful applicants for round one funding is below.

Successful Local Innovation and Partnership Fund grant recipients

· Takiri Mai o Te Ata Collective in partnership with Petone Budget Service Inc

· Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga in partnership with Whatever it Takes Trust

· RainbowYOUTH in partnership with Te Ngākau Kahukura and Auckland Council

· One Double Five Whare Awhina Community House in partnership with Mahitahi Hauora, Whangarei Youth Space, Ngati Hine Health Trust and Pehiaweri Marae

· Kāhui Tū Kaha in partnership with Auckland Council Auckland Housing First Collective, South Pacific Pride, Arohanui ki te Tangata and Northland Urban Rural Mission

· Te Taumata o Ngati Whakaue Iho Ake Trust in partnership with Manaaki Ora Trust

· Lifewise in partnership with Auckland City Mission.

