Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Changes Needed To Emergency Allocation MIQ Process

Saturday, 27 March 2021, 2:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

National’s Covid-19 Response spokesperson Chris Bishop and Immigration spokesperson Erica Stanford have written to the Government offering constructive suggestions to improve the MIQ and Emergency Allocation process in order to prevent further tragic outcomes in the future.

The case of Mr Rael Kwasnik, a young man who applied twice for an Isolation Exemption in order to see his terminally-ill father and to attend a private visitation following his death, has highlighted a number issues in the Emergency Allocation process.

“This case is a perfect example of how our MIQ system lacks flexibility or responsiveness and it’s shown a number of areas where the Isolation Exemption process can be improved,” Mr Bishop says.

“The reason Kiwis are granted an Emergency Allocation is because there is an emergency and time is of the essence. Mr Kwasnik was forced to wait a number of days before he was told he wouldn’t be able to see his father.

“There needs to be a better process for those who are applying or are accepted for an Emergency Allocation place.”

Mr Bishop and Ms Stanford have suggested the following recommendations:

1. Unless there is an exceptional reason an approved Emergency Allocation place should be allocated to the city where the relevant emergency event is occurring.

2. A person with an Emergency Allocation place should be assigned a case manager to make sure any concerns or applications can be addressed urgently.

3. A person arriving into an Emergency Allocation should receive a Day 1 Covid-19 test.

4. The length of time a family member has been ill shouldn’t have a negative bearing on the request.

5. Applicants should be provided with a Public Health Risk and Impact Assessment from the outset to avoid creating unrealistic expectations.

“Despite following the current MIQ process, Mr Kwasnik was unable to see his father either before or after his death, which was the entire reason for his travel and his approved Emergency Allocation,” Mr Bishop says.

“People who are in similar situations to Mr Kwasnik are already dealing with a lot of emotional strain, which is only exacerbated by having limited interactions with multiple staff. Dedicated case managers catering to these people would help ease this pressure,” Ms Stanford says.

“Many Kiwis who have been approved for an Emergency Allocation place assume they will then be approved for Isolation Exemption. This isn’t the case and there needs to be clearer communication from the Government on this process.

“But if the Government had opened a trans-Tasman bubble, Mr Kwasnik’s experience would have been dramatically different as his only travel was from Australia, and he would’ve been able to see his father before he passed.

“National’s recommendations are simple yet they will help make sure other people arriving into New Zealand under emergency circumstances won’t have to endure the same cruel experience as Mr Kwasnik.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Labour's Less Than Radical Housing Package

Houses are now like Bitcoin with a street address, a speculative currency priced beyond the reach of ordinary humans. The public is not impressed. Don’t tell Judith Collins, but the polls indicate that more Kiwis would support a meaningful capital gains tax on housing than would oppose it... More>>

 



Government: Housing Package Backs First Home Buyers

The Government has announced a housing package that will increase the supply of houses and remove incentives for speculators, to deliver a more sustainable housing market... More>>


ALSO:

Trans-Tasman travel: Date for bubble to be announced on 6 April - Ardern

Several concerns need to be resolved before a trans-Tasman bubble can go ahead, but the government hopes on 6 April to announce a start date, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Strengthening Water Fluoridation Decisions

Proposed changes to Fluoridation Bill further ensures we are taking a safe, effective and affordable approach to improving children’s oral heath, Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall announced today... More>>

ALSO:


Government: 31$ Billion Investment To Help Auckland Build Back Better

The Government and Auckland Council are building on their record transport investment to help Auckland meet the long-term challenges of climate change and housing, Transport Minister Michael Wood and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff announced today... More>>


Maori Party: New National Executive

This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer... More>>

Government: Balanced Economic Approach Reflected In Crown Accounts

New Zealand’s economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government’s books, which are in better shape than expected.
The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU)... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 