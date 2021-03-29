Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Minimum Wage Increase Will See Businesses Close

Monday, 29 March 2021, 5:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

It is disappointing that the Government is will be pressing ahead with the minimum wage increase on April 1 given the slowing economy and recent yo-yoing between alert levels.

“We all want to see sustained wage growth, but sharply increasing the minimum wage during a period of extreme uncertainty for small businesses is economic vandalism,” National’s Workplace Relations spokesperson Scott Simpson says.

“A hike to the minimum wage might benefit those fortunate enough to keep their jobs, but the broader impact will be fewer hours, fewer jobs and many more businesses closing up shop.

“The Government has already heaped extra costs onto business by extending sick leave and creating another public holiday. Increasing the minimum wage will be the final straw for businesses struggling through the pandemic.

“Labour seems oblivious to the fact that many small businesses are finding it hard just to keep the lights on.”

National’s Social Development spokesperson Louise Upston says there are more than 200,000 people on Jobseeker, which is almost 80,000 more people desperate for a job today than when Labour came into office.

“Knowing the minimum wage has gone up will be little comfort to the thousands of Kiwis who will be locked out of the workforce as more small businesses are forced to close their doors.

“After struggling through the toughest year in living memory and doing whatever they could to keep their workers employed, this cost increase imposed from Wellington is a slap in the face for small businesses.

“With one in every eight New Zealanders on a benefit, sacrificing small businesses in an attempt to look kind is not going to help bring that number down.

“If the Government was serious about protecting jobs, it would have postponed its increase to the minimum wage.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why China’s Pact With Iran Is A Big Deal, And Why A Vaccination Target Isn’t

One of the most significant developments in global politics in a generation has flown in almost entirely beneath the radar of the Western media. On Saturday, Iran and China officially signed a 25 year, $400 billion co-operation pact. As one expert regional analyst has said, this deal will give East Asia its biggest presence in the Middle East since the Mongol invasion seven hundred years ago... More>>

 

Climate Change Commission: More Than 10,000 Have Their Say On Draft Advice

Submissions have closed on the Climate Change Commission's first package of advice to the Government with more than 10,000 individuals and organisations taking the opportunity to have their say. New Zealanders were invited over the past eight weeks ... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Housing Package Backs First Home Buyers

The Government has announced a housing package that will increase the supply of houses and remove incentives for speculators, to deliver a more sustainable housing market... More>>


ALSO:

Trans-Tasman travel: Date for bubble to be announced on 6 April - Ardern

Several concerns need to be resolved before a trans-Tasman bubble can go ahead, but the government hopes on 6 April to announce a start date, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says... More>>

ALSO:


Government: 31$ Billion Investment To Help Auckland Build Back Better

The Government and Auckland Council are building on their record transport investment to help Auckland meet the long-term challenges of climate change and housing, Transport Minister Michael Wood and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff announced today... More>>


Maori Party: New National Executive

This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer... More>>

Government: Balanced Economic Approach Reflected In Crown Accounts

New Zealand’s economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government’s books, which are in better shape than expected.
The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU)... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 