Whenua Māori Rating Amendment Bill Passes Third Reading

Tuesday, 6 April 2021, 5:17 pm
Hon Nanaia Mahuta
Minister of Local Government

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta has welcomed the Local Government (Rating of Whenua Māori) Amendment Bill passing its third reading today.

“After nearly 100 years of a system that was not fit for Māori and did not reflect the partnership we have come to expect between Māori and the Crown, I am proud to see this Bill pass through the House today,” said Nanaia Mahuta.

“The law relating to the rating of Māori land has remained largely unchanged since 1924. This has resulted in an underdevelopment of Māori land and level of rates arrears which unfairly represents the level of unpaid rates on Māori-owned land.

“This Bill will also be beneficial for local authorities and I am pleased that we have not had any speak against it. It will allow authorities to work with Māori land owners, providing for better engagement between local authorities and Māori to see what can be achieved in partnership with each other.

“Central Government is on a long journey to improve Māori Crown relations, and there is a place for local authorities alongside us on this journey.

“Provisions have also been introduced to better recognise the communal ownership of Māori land, and situations where multiple houses are situated on one block of Māori land.

“These circumstances were ignored when the rates rebate scheme was introduced in the 1970s and it is time to correct a wrong that has disadvantaged low income homeowners on Māori land for generations.

“This Bill is part of a wider set of initiatives the Government is working through that aim to provide Māori landowners with tools to support them to use, develop and live on their land, and to support whanau to reach their aspirations and the full potential of their land. Removing the obstacles so Māori and local authorities can develop strong relationships will be an invaluable contribution to future generations,” said Nanaia Mahuta.

