Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Green Party Supports Climate Strike Demands

Friday, 9 April 2021, 9:37 am
Press Release: Green Party

The Green Party supports the six demands for climate action put forward by School Strike for Climate NZ, who are striking across the country today.

“We fully support the demands of the climate strikers. As part of the Government the Green Party will continue to push for strong climate action in every community in Aotearoa New Zealand,” says Green Party Co-Leader James Shaw.

“When we declared a climate emergency last year, we said it needed to be backed with action. For what was the declaration if not an acknowledgment of the obligation we have to pass on to our children and grandchildren a planet that is cleaner, more stable, and less polluted.

“Today the climate strikers have provided a set of demands that would help meet the scale of the challenge we have ahead. And their message couldn’t be clearer: we need to act; and we need to act right now.

“As Aotearoa is a leader in the Pacific region, it’s critical that we do all that we can to protect our Pasifika neighbours, whose homelands are already at risk.

“The decisions this Government takes will shape the type of world the climate strikers inherit from us. This is the world of their friends, classmates, brothers, sisters, and cousins.

“If we want their future to be safe, prosperous and stable, then we will need to do more to rapidly bring down emissions, whilst ending inequality, and making life better for everyone.

“But the clock is ticking. We have only nine years to cut global emissions in half. Yes, it will be a challenge but I am sure we can do it – for we have the technology, the ideas, and Greens in Government at the last possible moment before the window of opportunity closes forever.

“As part of the Government, the Green Party has already helped put in place one of the world’s most ambitious legislative and institutional frameworks for long-term, meaningful climate action.

“But to meet our targets, these landmark achievements need to be followed by more hard work, in every part of the country. Hard work that together will add up to a better, more resilient future for our children and their children. And that is what we are focused on doing – both in Government and through Parliament.

“Later this year the Government will publish an Emissions Reduction Plan setting out how we plan to meet our climate targets. The climate strikers’ demands will form an important part of this work. Not least their demands to ensure a just transition, an honouring of our Pasifika neighbours, and more climate education in schools,” James Shaw said.

 

Note: Green MPs will be attending rallies across the country today.

Link to climate strike event: https://www.facebook.com/events/248404080260885

Marama DavidsonWellington
James ShawWellington (speaking at Parliament)
Chlöe SwarbrickAuckland
Jan LogieKāpiti
Eugenie SageWellington
Julie Anne GenterWellington
Golriz GhahramanAuckland
Teanau TuionoPalmerston North (Speaking)
Dr Elizabeth KerekereGisborne (Speaking)
Ricardo Menéndez MarchTauranga (Speaking)

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Green Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Raising Corporate Taxes Has Become A Hot New Political Cause

Surprisingly, “raising taxes” has become a very fashionable political idea in 2021. That’s right. After decades of being seen (at best) as a necessary evil, higher corporate taxes are now being treated as the Great Good Thing that will revive the US economy, re-distribute wealth productively, help to build neglected and decaying public infrastructure, fund public health, address social inequality, restore a sense of community and generally make everyone feel better about the society in which they live... More>>

 

Government: Delivers Next Phase Of Climate Action

The Government is delivering on a key election commitment to tackle climate change, by banning new low and medium temperature coal-fired boilers and partnering with the private sector to help it transition away from fossil fuels. This is the first ... More>>

Government: Independent Experts To Advise On Post-Vaccination Future

The Government is acting to ensure decisions on responding to the next phase of the COVID-19 pandemic are informed by the best available scientific evidence and strategic public health advice. “New Zealand has worked towards an elimination ... More>>

Travel: Trans-Tasman Bubble To Start 19 April

New Zealand’s successful management of COVID means quarantine-free travel between New Zealand and Australia will start on Monday 19 April, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and COVID-19 Response Minister Chris ... More>>

ALSO:


World Travel: New Zealand Temporarily Suspending Travel From India - PM Jacinda Ardern

Travel into New Zealand from India - including for New Zealand citizens and residents - is being temporarily suspended because of high numbers of Covid-19 cases. More>>

Finance: Crown Accounts Again Better Than Forecast

Hon Grant Robertson Minister of Finance The economic recovery from COVID-19 continues to be reflected in the Government’s books, which are again better than expected. The Crown accounts for the eight months to the end of February 2021 showed both OBEGAL ... More>>

NZer Of The Year: Dr Siouxsie Wiles MNZM Named 2021 Kiwibank New Zealander Of The Year

Renowned microbiologist and science communicator Dr Siouxsie Wiles MNZM has been named 2021 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Te Pou Whakarae o Aotearoa. Dr Siouxsie Wiles received the award from the Prime Minister, the Rt Hon. Jacinda Ardern, and ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 