Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Experts: Labour’s Housing Change A Renter’s Tax

Tuesday, 13 April 2021, 10:57 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

The experts are in agreement: Labour’s proposed change to interest deductibility rules is a renter’s tax,” says ACT’s Housing Spokesperson Brooke van Velden.

“A majority of economists, academics and property experts believe the impacts of the Government’s housing changes will be borne by tenants.

“More than a dozen experts surveyed expect rents to increase due to higher tax bills faced by residential property investors.

“Let’s be clear: This is a renter’s tax.

“All of the stories ACT is hearing at act.org.nz/housingstories confirm that.

“Landlords are telling us ‘I’ve kept rents below the market rate for several years, but these changes will force me to hike them, and I don’t know if my tenants will be able to afford it.’

“This divisive policy targets residential property investors, but it will actually hurt some of the most vulnerable people in New Zealand

“Labour just doesn’t get it. We can’t tax and regulate our way out of a housing crisis. We need to make it easier for the private sector to build houses.

“The Government’s Healthy Homes rules, foreign buyer ban, KiwiBuild, and myriad other policies have all failed for the simple reason that they misdiagnose the problem.

“ACT’s answer is for the next generation to build like the Boomers.

“ACT would radically overhaul infrastructure funding, through a 30-year partnerships with central government for each region.

“We’d then replace the Resource Management Act with legislation designed to facilitate home building, and get councils out of the building consent business.

“Industry insiders tell me that ACT’s plan is the only one that would actually work to get homes built, but the Government is focusing on scapegoating a particular group of New Zealanders.

“Rather than dividing, the Government should be uniting New Zealanders behind good ideas.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Labour Refusing To Lead A Progressive Drugs Policy

Once again, Labour has chosen not to use (a) its parliamentary majority and (b) the huge mandate it was given at the last election in order to (c) bring about progressive social change. Once again, Labour seems to regard its main purpose for being in power as being to keep National and Act out of power. Will Labour for instance, overhaul our out-dated, unsafe, and unjust laws on drugs? No, it will not... More>>

 

Government: The Duke Of Edinburgh

9 April 2021 Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today expressed New Zealand’s sorrow at the death of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. “Our thoughts are with Her Majesty The Queen at this profoundly sad time. On behalf of the New ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Delivers Next Phase Of Climate Action

The Government is delivering on a key election commitment to tackle climate change, by banning new low and medium temperature coal-fired boilers and partnering with the private sector to help it transition away from fossil fuels. This is the first ... More>>

Government: Independent Experts To Advise On Post-Vaccination Future

The Government is acting to ensure decisions on responding to the next phase of the COVID-19 pandemic are informed by the best available scientific evidence and strategic public health advice. “New Zealand has worked towards an elimination ... More>>

Health: Drug-Testing Law To Be Made Permanent

Interim legislation that is already proving to keep people safer from drugs will be made permanent, Health Minister Andrew Little says. More>>

World Travel: New Zealand Temporarily Suspending Travel From India - PM Jacinda Ardern

Travel into New Zealand from India - including for New Zealand citizens and residents - is being temporarily suspended because of high numbers of Covid-19 cases. More>>

Finance: Crown Accounts Again Better Than Forecast

Hon Grant Robertson Minister of Finance The economic recovery from COVID-19 continues to be reflected in the Government’s books, which are again better than expected. The Crown accounts for the eight months to the end of February 2021 showed both OBEGAL ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 