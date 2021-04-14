Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Freeing Up Land Key To Getting More Houses Built

Wednesday, 14 April 2021, 9:20 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

National’s proposed law change will get more houses built, faster, Housing spokesperson Nicola Willis says.

The Housing Emergency Response (Urgent Measures) Bill, proposed by National Leader Judith Collins, will do this by requiring every major city and town to immediately remove restrictions locking-up land and stalling intensification, while also giving councils the cash-injections they need to deliver a much-needed surge in new house building.

“New Zealand is facing a dire shortage of housing and yet the law continues to make it very hard for anyone to build new houses at scale and pace,” Ms Willis says.

“Across our country a toxic mix of land use restrictions and consenting requirements severely limit the new land available for housing, and how intensively existing residential zones can be developed.

“The result is that developers have limited options for where they can build new houses, meaning they face extensive costs, delays and legal hurdles when they embark on a new housing development.

“This bill will remove the artificial land use constraints and endless red tape that have prevented our cities growing up and out as fast as they need.

“The emergency measures will turn the tables from a situation where housing developers have to bend over backwards to get permission to build new housing to a situation where councils are incentivised to make building houses as quick and easy as possible.”

National acknowledges that, under the current law, even if councils want to make more space available for housing they face multiple handbrakes, Ms Willis says. The RMA ties them into a knot of consultation requirements and infrastructure costs loom as a heavy burden.

“This bill gives councils permission – in fact it requires them – to say ‘yes’ to housing development and to get as much new housing built as soon as possible.

Despite Labour’s big promises prior to the 2017 election, the median house price jumped from $530,000 to $780,000 between October 2017 and February 2021, a 47 per cent increase in just over three years.

Bond lodgement data for new tenancies reveals the median weekly cost of a new rental tenancy increased from $400 to $500 over that same time period.

“We need to act fast, and there is clear evidence that freeing up land and bypassing restrictive government red tape can result in immediate house price relief,” Ms Willis says.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Labour Refusing To Lead A Progressive Drugs Policy

Once again, Labour has chosen not to use (a) its parliamentary majority and (b) the huge mandate it was given at the last election in order to (c) bring about progressive social change. Once again, Labour seems to regard its main purpose for being in power as being to keep National and Act out of power. Will Labour for instance, overhaul our out-dated, unsafe, and unjust laws on drugs? No, it will not... More>>

 

Norman Gemmell: New Zealand’s New Housing Policy Is Really Just A New Tax Package — And It’s A Shambles

Norman Gemmell , Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington Economists like to talk about “optimal policy instruments” — essentially, policies that achieve their objectives more effectively or efficiently than the alternatives, and ... More>>

Climate Change: Emissions Report Shows Urgent Action Needed

Every part of Government will need to take urgent action to bring down emissions, the Minister for Climate Change, James Shaw said today in response to the recent rise in New Zealand’s greenhouse emissions. The latest annual inventory of New ... More>>

ALSO:


Claire Breen: ACC’s Policy Of Not Covering Birth Injuries Is One More Sign The System Is Overdue For Reform

Claire Breen , University of Waikato Recent media coverage of women not being able to get treatment for birth injuries highlights yet another example of gender bias in healthcare in New Zealand. More>>

Police: Police Accept Findings Of IPCA Report Into Photographs Taken At Checkpoint

Police accept the findings of a report by the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) relating to photographs taken at a checkpoint in Northland. On November 16, 2019, Police set up a checkpoint down the road from a fight night event in Ruakaka ... More>>

ALSO:

Health: Drug-Testing Law To Be Made Permanent

Interim legislation that is already proving to keep people safer from drugs will be made permanent, Health Minister Andrew Little says. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 