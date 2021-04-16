Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Campaign For Second Wainuiomata Access Launched

Friday, 16 April 2021, 10:47 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

National List MP based in Hutt South Chris Bishop has today launched a campaign for the building of a second access road into Wainuiomata. The campaign calls on the Hutt Council to prioritise a second access through its Long Term Plan consultation (open now) and to talk to the government about backing it with infrastructure funding from its $3.8 billion fund for accelerating housing supply.

A second access road, which would be from the north of Wainuiomata into Naenae has been talked about for years and is needed for two major reasons, Mr Bishop says.

“First, Wainuiomata has just one road in and out of the area. One minor incident on the hill and the area is cut off, sometimes for hours. This happened just a few weeks ago, causing chaos for commuters. This isn’t good enough for a growing community. A second access road would increase resilience.

“Second, a second access road would unlock land that could be used for thousands of houses. The area of north Wainuiomata has long been talked as an area ripe for development and Lower Hutt’s housing shortage demands action.

“The upper Fitzherbert Rd area in north Wainuiomata is currently rural land, and it has been identified through the Wellington “Planning for Growth” framework as one of the biggest areas that could be developed in the Wellington area. I’ve seen an estimate that around 2,500 to 3,000 houses could potentially be built on the land – but a second access road is needed to unlock it.

“Lower Hutt has a massive housing shortage. Here are the facts:

· Lower Hutt mean rents have risen from $361 per week in October 2017 to $580 per week in February 2021 – a rise of $220 per week in three and a half years

· The social housing waitlist in Lower Hutt is at near-record levels, with 586 clients on the waitlist as at 31 December 2020 (an increase from 198 in September 2017)

· The average Lower Hutt house price has risen from $531,421 in October 2017 to $891,148 in February 2021. The increase in the last year alone is nearly 30 per cent and was 12 per cent in the last three months.

· $2.3 million was spent on emergency housing grants (which pay for people to stay in motels) in the September to December 2020 quarter alone and $20 has been spent on emergency housing grants in Lower Hutt since they began.

“We have a housing crisis in the Hutt and action is overdue and urgent. A second access road was costed in 2013 at around $30 million. It will obviously cost more now but work should begin immediately on the planning and the Council should look to prioritise the road through its Long Term Plan; seeking funding from the government’s $3.8 billion infrastructure fund for unlocking land for housing.

“Details of how this fund will actually work are very scarce but the government says it will be used to fund infrastructure necessary for new housing. Wainuiomata north is precisely the sort of area that needs to be unlocked to address the housing shortage in the Wellington region.

“People can show their support for a Wainuiomata second access by signing my petition and I will be making a submission to the Council as well.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Erebus Memorial In Parnell

Social media can be a wonderful tool for bringing people together in a common cause. It can also be a seedbed and spreader of mis-information on a community-wide scale. To which category do the protests against the siting of an Erebus memorial (to the 257 New Zealanders who died in that tragedy) in a secluded corner of a Parnell park happen to belong? IMO, it is clearly the latter, and the reasons for thinking so are explained below... More>>

 

Agriculture: Government To Phase Out Live Exports By Sea

The Government has announced that the export of livestock by sea will cease following a transition period of up to two years, said Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor. “At the heart of our decision is upholding New Zealand’s reputation for high ... More>>

ALSO:

Norman Gemmell: New Zealand’s New Housing Policy Is Really Just A New Tax Package — And It’s A Shambles

Norman Gemmell , Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington Economists like to talk about “optimal policy instruments” — essentially, policies that achieve their objectives more effectively or efficiently than the alternatives, and ... More>>

Climate Change: Emissions Report Shows Urgent Action Needed

Every part of Government will need to take urgent action to bring down emissions, the Minister for Climate Change, James Shaw said today in response to the recent rise in New Zealand’s greenhouse emissions. The latest annual inventory of New ... More>>

ALSO:


Claire Breen: ACC’s Policy Of Not Covering Birth Injuries Is One More Sign The System Is Overdue For Reform

Claire Breen , University of Waikato Recent media coverage of women not being able to get treatment for birth injuries highlights yet another example of gender bias in healthcare in New Zealand. More>>

Police: Police Accept Findings Of IPCA Report Into Photographs Taken At Checkpoint

Police accept the findings of a report by the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) relating to photographs taken at a checkpoint in Northland. On November 16, 2019, Police set up a checkpoint down the road from a fight night event in Ruakaka ... More>>

ALSO:

Health: Drug-Testing Law To Be Made Permanent

Interim legislation that is already proving to keep people safer from drugs will be made permanent, Health Minister Andrew Little says. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 