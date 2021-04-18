Parliament

New Zealand Provides Support To Timor-Leste For Flooding And COVID-19 Surge

Sunday, 18 April 2021, 1:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

New Zealand is providing further support to Timor-Leste following severe flooding and the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta announced today.

“Our thoughts are with the people of Timor-Leste who have been impacted by the severe flooding and landslides at a time when the country is also managing the recent surge of COVID-19 cases,” said Nanaia Mahuta.

“To assist with flood response efforts New Zealand will provide essential relief items including mother and infant kits, solar lanterns, water purification tablets, water pumps, petrol generators, collapsible water containers and family hygiene kits. We will also provide a range of additional Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) items to help ensure health workers can treat COVID-19 patients safely. These supplies will be delivered via a Royal New Zealand Air Force C-130.

“We have made emergency funding available to enable the New Zealand Embassy to respond rapidly to local needs, and New Zealand is supporting the World Food Programme’s activities for transportation and distribution of relief items across Dili and impacted districts.

“New Zealand will also provide up to $1 million for New Zealand non-government organisations to support the response through their local partners in Timor-Leste for relief and early recovery assistance,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

The support announced today is in addition to the $3 million in COVID-19 related assistance New Zealand has previously provided to Timor-Leste. This included the provision of PPE, and grants for NGO initiatives to raise community awareness and reduce lockdown impacts by strengthening food security.

“New Zealand extends its sympathies to the whānau of the people who tragically lost their lives.”

