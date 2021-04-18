It’s Time To Take The Guns Off The Gangs

With gangs trying to take control of New Zealand’s largest city, it’s time to get tough on organised crime, National’s Police spokesperson Simeon Brown says.

The National Party has launched a petition calling on the Government to introduce Firearm Prohibition Orders (FPOs) immediately.

The law change would mean a gang member subject to a FPO, will not be allowed to possess a firearm, get a firearms license or be on a property where firearms are present. It would also be an offence to supply firearms to someone subject to a FPO.

“The Government was willing to go to great lengths to take guns off legal firearms owners, but for some reason will do nothing about those who illegally use them to commit crime and wreak havoc,” Mr Brown says.

“We are seeing a rapid rise in gang violence and a marked increase in shootings. It is only a matter of time before innocent people are killed. Just this week there was a shooting in Auckland CBD that was linked to other incidents involving the same two gangs.

“Under Labour gang numbers have grown to almost 8000 nationwide. More gang members means more crime and violence on our streets.

“They are a blight on society.

“New Zealanders want real action, not just talk. I urge all Kiwis to sign this petition and show the Government its soft approach to crime isn’t working.”

